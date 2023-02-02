Vacation's TikTok-Viral Whipped Cream Sunscreen Just Restocked— Get It Before It Sells Out Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Gone are the days of forgetting to apply sunscreen to your face before you head out the door. With Vacation's Classic Whip SPF 30, wearing sunscreen has never been more fun— and more of a social media sensation. Vacation's sunscreen mousse has garnered millions of views on TikTok and sold out once before, for numerous reasons. The hydrating formula is Hawaii Reef Compliant, vegan, cruelty-free and free of parabens and oxybenzone. The eco-smart propellant has up to 80 minutes of water resistance, so it's perfect for any beach day.

The whipped sunscreen has five-star ratings across the board, one reviewer raving, "I have ALWAYS sucked at protecting my skin. It's another step to my skin care routine. But Classic Whip is so fun I can't *not* put it on. My DMs blew up after a posting a story with it and it's taking everything in me not to gatekeep. The packaging is adorable and playful, and the sunscreen feels amazing on my skin. It's light and melts right in without leaving a greasy look or feel. Everything about Classic Whip just makes sense."

And now, the $22 sunscreen is back in stock, but we can't imagine it will be for long! While you definitely cannot eat the whipped cream inspired sunscreen, the lightweight, foaming formula and authentic "tilt wave" actuator gives it an ~uncanny~ (sorry, not sorry) resemblance to your favorite dessert topping. Scroll below to shop Vacation's Classic Whip SPF 30 restock, before it goes selling out all over again.