Eagles Player Josh Sills Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges Before 2023 Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Josh Sills is facing an indictment for rape and kidnapping. The charges were handed down less than two weeks before his team competes in the Super Bowl.

By Corinne Heller Feb 02, 2023 2:03 AMTags
SportsSuper BowlCrime
Watch: True Crime We Binged in 2022

Josh Sills, a backup offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted for alleged rape and kidnapping, less than two weeks before his team will compete in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Sills, 25, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and holding her against her will in Ohio in December 2019, the Ohio Attorney General's Office said in a statement, adding that the crime was immediately reported and police then conducted an investigation. On Jan. 31, the athlete was indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, by the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, an officer was dispatched to a hospital ER in Cambridge, Ohio, on Dec. 5, 2019, to take a report of a sexual assault.

The alleged victim, a woman, told police that Sills, a friend from high school, dropped her and her cousin off at her cousin's place, where she was staying, and that after her cousin got out of the vehicle, the NFL player allegedly pulled her back into the truck and later sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle. A nurse told the dispatched officer that the victim had bruising in her mouth.

photos
True Crime Documentaries Worth Watching This Summer

E! News was not able to locate a lawyer to speak on Sills' behalf.

The athlete, an Ohio native who was drafted by the Eagles last April and played in one NFL game this season, has been summoned to appear in court Feb. 16, four days after the Super Bowl, which will see his team face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Phoenix.

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Shares Pic Of Bridget Moynahan Amid Retirement Announcement

2

Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

3

Taylor Lautner Makes Rare Comment About Ex Taylor Swift

On Feb. 1, the Eagles announced that Sills was no longer eligible to be on an active team roster. "The NFL placed G Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List," the Eagles said in a statement on Twitter Feb. 1. "The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information."

For free, confidential help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit rainn.org.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Shares Pic Of Bridget Moynahan Amid Retirement Announcement

2

Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

3

Taylor Lautner Makes Rare Comment About Ex Taylor Swift

4
Exclusive

How Jinger Duggar Learned She Didn’t Have to Be an “Agreeable Wife”

5

How Gisele Bündchen Reacted to Ex Tom Brady's NFL Retirement