Jesse Palmer Explains Why The Bachelor Isn't Concerned With Keeping Up With Love is Blind

Watch : Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date

The Bachelor will always get America's first impression rose, according to host Jesse Palmer.

Jesse, who is currently performing his duties on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, isn't concerned about the hip new dating shows on the block like Love Is Blind, Love Island or Too Hot to Handle—because you can't compete with the OG.

"The Bachelor was first," Jesse exclusively told E! News Jan. 30. "I think a big part of The Bachelor is about authenticity and really trying to get back to what the core of the show has always been about and what it's supposed to be about. It's finding love, it's the romance, it's the journey, it's the love story, and finding out how that develops."

Jesse acknowledged that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette haven't been immune to switching things up—after all, last season of The Bachelorette did feature two Bachelorettes—saying, "I think it's OK for a show to be cyclical sometimes and to try different things."