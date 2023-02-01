Lizzo's Good as Hell Wax Figure Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Lizzo unveiled her Madame Tussauds wax figure on Jan. 31, jokingly calling it "single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life." Take a look at the statue.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 01, 2023 9:38 PMTags
CelebritiesLizzo
Watch: Is Lizzo Planning to Marry BF Myke Wright? She Says...

It's about damn time Lizzo got her own wax figure.

The "Truth Hurts" singer was feeling good as hell on Jan. 31 when she unveiled her statue at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Las Vegas. As seen in a video posted on Twitter, Lizzo was in awe over how realistic her waxy copy looked, so much so that she even jokingly tried to give it a peck on the lips.

"Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life," she tweeted. "Thank you @MadameTussauds - now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like."

On TikTok, the 34-year-old dubbed her doppelganger "WAXXO."

"YALL THOUGHT IT WAS A PICTURE HUH?!" she captioned a close-up video of her wax figure. "GOTCHU AGAIN SUCKAS AAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA."

The statue, which is clad in the sparkling white gown inspired by the Versace number Lizzo wore to the 2020 Grammy Awards, took approximately six months to create by a team of 20 London-based artists, according to Madame Tussauds. Its entire look is completed with a faux fur shawl.

photos
Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

"Lizzo is an insanely talented and beloved pop culture icon," Gabriel Hewitt, the general manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, said in a statement. "We love everything that Lizzo represents and we're so excited for guests to have an interactive experience that celebrates self-love, acceptance and positivity."

 

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

2

How Gisele Bündchen Reacted to Ex Tom Brady's NFL Retirement

3

Why Bridgerton Fans Think Eloise Will Lead Season 4

The statue's unveiling comes just days before Lizzo is due perform at the 2023 Grammys, where she is nominated for five awards—including Song of the Year for "About Damn Time" and Album of the Year for Special. Only time will tell if the pop star, who already has three Grammys at home, will walk away a winner again.

For now, check out her Madame Tussauds statue, as well as more celeb wax figures.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer was feelin' good as hell when she unveiled her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

YouTube
Jimmy Kimmel

The late night host's wax figure is on display in Madame Tussauds Hollywood's "Jimmy Kimmel Live Experience," but of course, he decided to prank his co-workers with the statue before the exhibit opened. 

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

The singer-songwriter's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure, which is housed in Berlin, is unlike any other's in that you can literally lie next to it for a snuggle-worthy photo opp. 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Ariana Grande

Social media users were quick to critique the statue after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

The mom and daughter became the last of the Kardashian-Jenner women to get their own wax figures in May 2019.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Zac Efron

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hollywood heartthrob showed off his 2(X)IST Underwear when comparing his six-pack to his wax figure's. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York
Priyanka Chopra

The Isn't It Romantic actress strikes a pose next to her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

We're saying thank you, next to this eerily accurate wax figure of the pop star, which was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany. 

ANL/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

There's no denying these wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are royally creepy. 

Denise Truscello
Khloe Kardashian

Don't be fooled! This is not actually KoKo. 

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Orlando
Jason Momoa

The actor's Aquaman alter-ego makes waves at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran

The figure looked identical to the British star, including his guitar and flannel shirt. 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Steve Aoki

The Grammy nominee celebrates the DJ Experience launch at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Twitter
Beyoncé

Many people feel this Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey does not at all look like Bey.

Buda Mendes/John Phillips/Getty Images
Beyoncé

This Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey looks way more like Bey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hangs out with her doppelganger.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling

Hey girl, it's Ryan Gosling's look-alike!

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meets her doppelganger.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Zoe Saldana

Seeing double! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com
Laverne Cox

The actress helps unveil her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
Jason Derulo

The singer jumps with his wax figure at its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Beck Diefenbach
Peter Dinklage

The Game of Thrones star leans on his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
Stephen Curry

The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.

Anita Bugge/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The pop star's wax image models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Cody Simpson

The Australian singer gives a kiss to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Orlando.

Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds
Adele

The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.

Courtesy: Jerod Harris/WireImage
Anne Hathaway

Madame Tussauds in Hollywood shows their wax version of the actress.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

This Angelina Jolie wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds
Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm twinning with his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.

photos
View More Photos From Celeb Wax Figures
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

2

How Gisele Bündchen Reacted to Ex Tom Brady's NFL Retirement

3

Why Bridgerton Fans Think Eloise Will Lead Season 4

4
Exclusive

Jinger Duggar Reveals Where She Stands With Sister-in-Law Anna Duggar

5

Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on Parents Todd and Julie's Prison Life