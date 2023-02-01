Lizzo's Good as Hell Wax Figure Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : Is Lizzo Planning to Marry BF Myke Wright? She Says...

It's about damn time Lizzo got her own wax figure.

The "Truth Hurts" singer was feeling good as hell on Jan. 31 when she unveiled her statue at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Las Vegas. As seen in a video posted on Twitter, Lizzo was in awe over how realistic her waxy copy looked, so much so that she even jokingly tried to give it a peck on the lips.

"Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life," she tweeted. "Thank you @MadameTussauds - now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like."

On TikTok, the 34-year-old dubbed her doppelganger "WAXXO."

"YALL THOUGHT IT WAS A PICTURE HUH?!" she captioned a close-up video of her wax figure. "GOTCHU AGAIN SUCKAS AAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA."

The statue, which is clad in the sparkling white gown inspired by the Versace number Lizzo wore to the 2020 Grammy Awards, took approximately six months to create by a team of 20 London-based artists, according to Madame Tussauds. Its entire look is completed with a faux fur shawl.