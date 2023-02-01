Tom Brady Shares Pic of Ex Bridget Moynahan Amid Retirement Announcement

In one pic, Tom and his three kids smile for a selfie in front of the ocean and another captured Gisele, Jack, Vivian and Benjamin from behind as they walk with their arms around one another wearing Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Brady" jerseys at a game.

Tom previously announced his retirement in Feb. 2022 before changing his mind a month later. He returned to the field for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One year after his initial retirement notice, he confirmed on social media that he is officially stepping away from the sport.

"Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in the Feb. 1 video message. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."

The athlete added that he already gave fans his "one super emotional retirement essay" last year so he wants to keep the second time around short and sweet.

"I really thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me," he continued. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."