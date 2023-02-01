Tom Brady Shares Pic of Ex Bridget Moynahan Amid Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady is looking down memory lane from the sidelines.
The NFL quarterback shared a slew of snapshots from throughout his 23 year-long football career to his Instagram Stories Feb. 1 after announcing his retirement—for a second time—earlier in the day.
One picture in particular showed the 45-year-old with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their son Jack, 15. The Blue Bloods actress, 51, stood on one side of Jack and is dressed in a in a gray button down and black pants while the seven-time Super Bowl champion stood on the other side, sporting the same color button down and white pants. The 15-year-old has his arms around both of his parents while the trio smiles at the camera.
Also among photographs from his Instagram Stories, which featured shots of Tom with teammates from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, were a whole lot of family memories. Several of the photos featured Tom's parents, extended family and kids Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
In one pic, Tom and his three kids smile for a selfie in front of the ocean and another captured Gisele, Jack, Vivian and Benjamin from behind as they walk with their arms around one another wearing Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Brady" jerseys at a game.
Tom previously announced his retirement in Feb. 2022 before changing his mind a month later. He returned to the field for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One year after his initial retirement notice, he confirmed on social media that he is officially stepping away from the sport.
"Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in the Feb. 1 video message. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
The athlete added that he already gave fans his "one super emotional retirement essay" last year so he wants to keep the second time around short and sweet.
"I really thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me," he continued. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."
However, it seems like Gisele and Tom, who divorced after 13 years together in Oct. 2022, are in the friendly exes zone as she commented underneath his post, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."
So, what's next for Tom? Prior to his retirement Tom signed a 10-year sports analyst deal with FOX Sports for $375 million in May 2022, which would make him the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career," per NBC News. However, before his second act starts, Tom pivoted to acting for his new movie 80 for Brady.
And the night before his announcement, Tom stepped foot on the red carpet for the premiere of 80 for Brady alongside co-stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno, and expressed an interest in continuing to act.
"It's definitely something I'm interested in doing," Tom exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight Jan. 31. "If it always turns out like this, how could you turn this down?" (For more from Tom, watch the Feb. 1 episode of E! News.)