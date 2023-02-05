Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s 2023 Grammy Looks Will Have You Actin’ Up

Watch : Trevor Noah Teases 2 BIG Surprise Performers at 2023 Grammys

We simply can't stay hush hush about this red carpet arrival.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin turned heads on the 2023 Grammys red carpet in style. In honor of the Feb. 5 event, hosted by Trevor Noah, Miranda donned a black gown dripping in silver fringe, while Brendan sported a suit paired with a silver tie. (See all the 2023 Grammys red carpet arrivals here.)

Of course, Miranda and Brendan, who wed in 2019, are no stranger to being couple goals on a carpet. The pair looked smitten while stepping out together for the 2022 BMI Country Awards and the 2022 CMAs—and tonight is of no exception.

This evening marks an exciting one for fans of the "Vice" singer, as Miranda is up for an award in four categories. Those nods include Best Country Solo Performance for "In His Arms;" Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Luke Combs for "Outrunnin' Your Memory;" Best Country Song for "If I Was a Cowboy;" and Best Country Album for Palomino.

Others nominated for Best Country Solo Performance are Kelsea Ballerini for "Heartfirst;" Zach Bryan for "Something In the Orange;" Maren Morris for "Circles Around This Town;" and Willie Nelson for "Live Forever."