Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s 2023 Grammy Looks Will Have You Actin’ Up

We simply can't stay hush hush about this red carpet arrival.
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin turned heads on the 2023 Grammys red carpet in style. In honor of the Feb. 5 event, hosted by Trevor Noah, Miranda donned a black gown dripping in silver fringe, while Brendan sported a suit paired with a silver tie. (See all the 2023 Grammys red carpet arrivals here.)
Of course, Miranda and Brendan, who wed in 2019, are no stranger to being couple goals on a carpet. The pair looked smitten while stepping out together for the 2022 BMI Country Awards and the 2022 CMAs—and tonight is of no exception.
This evening marks an exciting one for fans of the "Vice" singer, as Miranda is up for an award in four categories. Those nods include Best Country Solo Performance for "In His Arms;" Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Luke Combs for "Outrunnin' Your Memory;" Best Country Song for "If I Was a Cowboy;" and Best Country Album for Palomino.
Others nominated for Best Country Solo Performance are Kelsea Ballerini for "Heartfirst;" Zach Bryan for "Something In the Orange;" Maren Morris for "Circles Around This Town;" and Willie Nelson for "Live Forever."
Those up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance are Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt for "Wishful Drinking;" Brothers Osbourne for "Midnight Rider's Prayer;" Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton for "Does He Love You - Revisited;" Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl;" and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss for "Going Where The Lonely Go."
As for the contenders up against Miranda for Best Country Song? Those on the nomination list for that category include Maren Morris for "Circles Around This Town;" Luke Combs for "Doin' This;" Taylor Swift for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version, From The Vault);" Willie Nelson for "I'll Love You Until The Day I Die;" and Cody Johnson for "Til You Can't."
On the coveted Best Country Album front, Miranda is joined by fellow nominees Luke Combs for Growin' Up; Ashley McBryde for Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; Maren Morris for Humble Quest; and Willie Nelson for A Beautiful Time.
Palomino, Miranda's ninth studio album, is one that takes listeners on a musical journey—and it was actually inspired by a physical journey.
"This record goes from the east coast to the west coast," Miranda explained in a May interview with Apple Music. "It goes to 36 places. We actually looked at maps on ours phone and I was like ‘Ok. We haven't been to Nashville yet.' So, we wrote ‘Music City Queen.'"
The theme of writing tracks inspired by different spots on the map was a new one for Miranda.
"We got to 36 different locations in this record and meet all kinds of characters that we made up or it might've been characters we met on our travels. I've never written with that much purpose," she noted. "It was fun to do because I've never made a whole record based on these fake characters and road trips."
Flash forward to now and Miranda may be making a trip to the stage to claim a Grammy award for that very album.
