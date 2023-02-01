Malia Obama’s TV Boss Describes What It Was Like Having Her in the Swarm Writers’ Room

Watch : Malia Obama Joins Donald Glover's Writing Team

Malia Obama went from the White House to the writers' room.

The former First Daughter joined the writing staff of the upcoming Prime Video series Swarm—co-created by Donald Glover—it was revealed in June 2021. Now, her TV bosses are revealing what it was like having the recent Harvard grad along for the ride.

"She's a very professional person," co-creator Janine Nabers, who also worked with Glover as an executive producer on the final two seasons of Atlanta, told Vanity Fair in an interview published Jan. 30. "She's an incredible writer and artist."

Nabers explained that it wasn't just fun little part-time gig for the 24-year-old, who graduated with a degree in Visual and Environmental Studies from Harvard in 2021.

"We really wanted to give her the opportunity to get her feet wet in TV," Nabers said, "and see if this is something she wants to continue doing."

In a separate interview with Vanity Fair in March 2022, Glover lauded Obama's contributions to the show, calling her "amazingly talented."