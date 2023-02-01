Malia Obama’s TV Boss Describes What It Was Like Having Her in the Swarm Writers’ Room

Malia Obama went from the White House to the writers' room.
The former First Daughter joined the writing staff of the upcoming Prime Video series Swarm—co-created by Donald Glover—it was revealed in June 2021. Now, her TV bosses are revealing what it was like having the recent Harvard grad along for the ride.
"She's a very professional person," co-creator Janine Nabers, who also worked with Glover as an executive producer on the final two seasons of Atlanta, told Vanity Fair in an interview published Jan. 30. "She's an incredible writer and artist."
Nabers explained that it wasn't just fun little part-time gig for the 24-year-old, who graduated with a degree in Visual and Environmental Studies from Harvard in 2021.
"We really wanted to give her the opportunity to get her feet wet in TV," Nabers said, "and see if this is something she wants to continue doing."
In a separate interview with Vanity Fair in March 2022, Glover lauded Obama's contributions to the show, calling her "amazingly talented."
"I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," Glover continued. "Her writing style is great."
Despite her pedigree, Glover insisted they treated Malia just like any other member of the creative team.
"We can't be easy on her just because she's the [former] President's daughter," he said. "Nah, she's very down to earth, and cool. So, it's not a problem at all."
Swarm tells the story of a woman named Dre, played Judas and the Black Messiah's Dominique Fishback, who becomes obsessed with a fictional pop star, according to Vanity Fair, who bares a striking similarity to Beyoncé.
The series also stars Chloe Bailey as Dre's sister and Damson Idris as Dre's boyfriend.
While there is no official premiere date for Swarm, it is expected to hit Prime Video later this year.