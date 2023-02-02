Find Out What Shania Twain Really Thinks of Cher, Madonna and More Music Icons

There are some music artists that certainly impress Shania Twain.
Fitting with the title of her new album Queen of Me—out Feb. 3—Shania gushed about her fellow music industry queens exclusively on the Feb. 2 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.). And though she may be a country superstar, Shania is a total fangirl for one of pop music's biggest icons: the one and only Cher.
"She is the most diverse artist ever," Shania shared. Having been a fan of the "Believe" singer since she was a child, the 57-year-old noted that she has loved "watching her go through all these evolutions in her life," from "her fashion sense" to "her stage presence" and more.
"She's funny," Shania added. "She's great at everything she does."
Cher isn't the only pop royalty Shania—who was recently honored with The Music Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in December 2022—has admired over the years. "I love Madonna," she revealed. "I'm a big fan. I always thought her vision of aesthetics were incredible."
Another one of her favorite stars recently scored five 2023 Grammys nominations, including Album, Record and Song of the Year. "Lizzo is so fun and wears her heart on her sleeve," Shania told E! News, "and I love her for that."
And as much as she loves Rihanna for being "a beauty icon and a fashion icon," Shania loves her talent even more. "I just really believe that her voice is one of the most soulful voices," she said. "She's got some depth that is mysterious."
Shania has certainly helped pave the way for women in music, as she recalled "defending myself to men in the industry, always standing up for myself [and] standing up for my creative ideas." One of those ideas was "going braless early on in my videos," something she said was "considered very controversial to my genre."
But being the icon she is, Shania stated that she simply continued "doing it anyway."
Shania's sixth full length album Queen of Me releases everywhere on Feb. 3. Her upcoming Queen of Me tour kicks off April and runs through November 2023.