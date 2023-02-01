Frasier Revival Teases a Move Back to Boston—Yes, as in Cheers

Watch : Kelsey Grammer Wants to Give Sitcom Girlfriends A Proper Send-Off

Goodnight, Seattle... and hello, Boston.

While Paramount+ hasn't booked a premiere date just yet for its highly anticipated Frasier revival, the streamer did confirm production is officially underway for the Kelsey Grammer vehicle.

"Shooting in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles," a Feb. 1 announcement read, "the new series follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!"

The announcement also featured an image of Frasier's plane ticket revealing the new setting. It marks a familiar return for the character, who got his start in the same city in Cheers' third season premiere back in 1984. Grammer then went on to star in his own titular spinoff following the original show's conclusion in 1993.

Frasier ran for 11 seasons through 2004 and starred Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin, John Mahoney and Dan Butler. Throughout its Seattle-set run, the NBC sitcom received a record-breaking 37 Emmys—including five back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series wins and four for Grammer, himself.