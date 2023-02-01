Bridgerton Fans Are Convinced Benedict's Love Story Will Be Skipped Again in Season 4: Here's Why

Will there be another storyline shakeup in the Ton? Find out why Bridgerton fans are suspecting that Luke Thompson's Benedict will not lead season four.

We hope you're sitting, dear reader, because we have some potentially distressing news for #beneophie fans.

A fan theory is currently circulating around social media that Luke Thompson's Benedict may not lead season four of Bridgerton. And why exactly is that? Well, a character list on author Julia Quinn's website lists a different Bridgerton paramour—Eloise's suitor in To Sir Phillip, With Love—above Benedict's expected love interest Sophie.

"So first, Simon, then Kate, then Pen, then Philip not Sophie??" one fan speculated on Twitter Jan. 31. "So season 4 is Eloise's then. Greattt, I can't wait benophie anymore, M done. #benophie #Bridgerton."

Another fan questioned, "Why is no one talking about Benedict atp? I believe we're getting Eloise her story before his."

For those who need a refresher, season one of Bridgerton told the love story of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and followed the events of Quinn's first Bridgerton novel, titled The Duke and I. When season two premiered in March 2022, the Netflix series followed the book order with Daphne's older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) stepping into the leading spot. Season two did depart from the original source material, The Viscount Who Loved Me, as Kate Sheffield became Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and a key book scene was cut from the series.

However, the Shonda Rhimes-produced series made it clear that they weren't afraid to shake things up further, as it was announced last year that season three would follow the plot of book four, titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton—centered on Colin (Luke Newton)—instead of the Benedict-led book three, An Offer from a Gentleman.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Colin's love interest Penelope Featherington, shared at the Netflix's ATAS panel in May 2022, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here."

Thus, it's entirely possible that Eloise (Claudia Jessie) will be the diamond of season four alongside Sir Philip Crane (Chris Fulton), who made appearances in both seasons one and two. Yet, it's more likely that we're just reading into things.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

But rest assured, like Lady Whistledown, we'll be looking out for any and all clues regarding a changeup in the Ton.

For what's to come regarding season three of Bridgerton, we invite you to waltz to the updates below.

Netflix
New Leading Man

Like seasons one and two, which featured Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as leads, season three thrusts a different Bridgerton sibling into the spotlight: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Netflix
His Leading Lady

Colin's other half for season three? Longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Season three will follow the events of Julia Quinn's novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which follows Colin as he finally realizes that Penelope is worth courting and falling in love with.

Nicola confirmed this to be true on May 15, telling the crowd at Netflix's ATAS panel, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here." 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
More Kanthony

No, Simone Ashley will not be pulling a Regé-Jean Page, as she confirmed to E! News that her character Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) will be in season three.

"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she said in March. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola and Luke rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

Netflix
Edwina's Fate

After leaving Anthony Bridgerton at the altar and giving her sister Kate her blessing to marry the Viscount, many wondered about what would be next for Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). So, E! News asked Charithra for an update on her character, to which she replied:

"Well, what we always say is the Bridgerton world is ever expanding. And I think one of the brilliant things about the series is that the focus changes every season. And so you know, Edwina exists in the Bridgerverse, and she'll always be sort of associated with the Ton but I'm really just excited to see Colin and Penelope story."

Perhaps an Edwina-centric spin-off is in the works? Only time Lady Whistledown will tell.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix
A New Francesca

Netflix has re-cast the character of Francesca Bridgerton following the departure of Ruby Stokes. Actress Hannah Dodd will replace Stokes, who left the series to star in Netflix's upcoming show Lockwood & Co.

The official Bridgerton Twitter account confirmed the news on May 12, writing, "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
A Possible Suitor

In May, Nicola Coughlan teased that a new suitor would be joining the season three cast. "I've heard there's a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it," she told E! News. "Into London society."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Coming Soon

Jonathan Bailey previously shared that the cast will return to the Ton for filming in June.

Michael Shelford, Robert Wallis, Tom Brittney
Welcome to the Ton

Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon are joining the cast of Bridgerton season three, which is currently filming. The actors will play three new eligible bachelors, who come onto the scene just as Penelope Featherington gets over her long held crush on Colin Bridgerton.

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
A New Addition

Hannah New, who starred on Starz series Black Sails, will play Lady Tilley Arnold, a young widow who "enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband's estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom," per Deadline.

 

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Daphne Departs (For Now)

In Jan. 2023, Phoebe Dynevor revealed that she would not appear as Daphne Bridgerton in season three of Bridgerton. She told Screen Rant, "Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

