Bridgerton Fans Are Convinced Benedict's Love Story Will Be Skipped Again in Season 4: Here's Why

We hope you're sitting, dear reader, because we have some potentially distressing news for #beneophie fans.

A fan theory is currently circulating around social media that Luke Thompson's Benedict may not lead season four of Bridgerton. And why exactly is that? Well, a character list on author Julia Quinn's website lists a different Bridgerton paramour—Eloise's suitor in To Sir Phillip, With Love—above Benedict's expected love interest Sophie.

"So first, Simon, then Kate, then Pen, then Philip not Sophie??" one fan speculated on Twitter Jan. 31. "So season 4 is Eloise's then. Greattt, I can't wait benophie anymore, M done. #benophie #Bridgerton."

Another fan questioned, "Why is no one talking about Benedict atp? I believe we're getting Eloise her story before his."

For those who need a refresher, season one of Bridgerton told the love story of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and followed the events of Quinn's first Bridgerton novel, titled The Duke and I. When season two premiered in March 2022, the Netflix series followed the book order with Daphne's older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) stepping into the leading spot. Season two did depart from the original source material, The Viscount Who Loved Me, as Kate Sheffield became Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and a key book scene was cut from the series.