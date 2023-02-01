Bridgerton Fans Are Convinced Benedict's Love Story Will Be Skipped Again in Season 4: Here's Why

We hope you're sitting, dear reader, because we have some potentially distressing news for #beneophie fans.
A fan theory is currently circulating around social media that Luke Thompson's Benedict may not lead season four of Bridgerton. And why exactly is that? Well, a character list on author Julia Quinn's website lists a different Bridgerton paramour—Eloise's suitor in To Sir Phillip, With Love—above Benedict's expected love interest Sophie.
"So first, Simon, then Kate, then Pen, then Philip not Sophie??" one fan speculated on Twitter Jan. 31. "So season 4 is Eloise's then. Greattt, I can't wait benophie anymore, M done. #benophie #Bridgerton."
Another fan questioned, "Why is no one talking about Benedict atp? I believe we're getting Eloise her story before his."
For those who need a refresher, season one of Bridgerton told the love story of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and followed the events of Quinn's first Bridgerton novel, titled The Duke and I. When season two premiered in March 2022, the Netflix series followed the book order with Daphne's older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) stepping into the leading spot. Season two did depart from the original source material, The Viscount Who Loved Me, as Kate Sheffield became Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and a key book scene was cut from the series.
However, the Shonda Rhimes-produced series made it clear that they weren't afraid to shake things up further, as it was announced last year that season three would follow the plot of book four, titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton—centered on Colin (Luke Newton)—instead of the Benedict-led book three, An Offer from a Gentleman.
Nicola Coughlan, who plays Colin's love interest Penelope Featherington, shared at the Netflix's ATAS panel in May 2022, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here."
Thus, it's entirely possible that Eloise (Claudia Jessie) will be the diamond of season four alongside Sir Philip Crane (Chris Fulton), who made appearances in both seasons one and two. Yet, it's more likely that we're just reading into things.
But rest assured, like Lady Whistledown, we'll be looking out for any and all clues regarding a changeup in the Ton.
For what's to come regarding season three of Bridgerton, we invite you to waltz to the updates below.