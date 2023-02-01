You'll La La Love Emma Stone's Rare Date Night With Husband Dave McCary

Watch : Emma Stone Gives Birth to Her First Child

While they weren't in La La Land, Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary still enjoyed a star-studded date night.

The couple attended the New York Knicks' home game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan Jan. 31, sitting courtside next to Michael B. Jordan and Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan. And they weren't the only stars in attendance at the NBA game as Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Alexander Skarsgård, The Bachelor's Matt James, and an almost unrecognizable Pete Davidson also watched the Lakers edge out the Knicks for the win.

The event marked the latest sporting night out for Emma, 34, and Dave, 37. In October 2022, they attended a New York Mets game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field in Queens, cheering on and wearing gear supporting Dave's California hometown team, which got them booed by many fans after they were shown on the jumbotron. The Padres, however, appreciated the support. "Big fans of these fans," the team tweeted. "Hi Dave and Emma!"