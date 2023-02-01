You'll La La Love Emma Stone's Rare Date Night With Husband Dave McCary

While they weren't in La La Land, Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary still enjoyed a star-studded date night.
The couple attended the New York Knicks' home game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan Jan. 31, sitting courtside next to Michael B. Jordan and Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan. And they weren't the only stars in attendance at the NBA game as Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Alexander Skarsgård, The Bachelor's Matt James, and an almost unrecognizable Pete Davidson also watched the Lakers edge out the Knicks for the win.
The event marked the latest sporting night out for Emma, 34, and Dave, 37. In October 2022, they attended a New York Mets game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field in Queens, cheering on and wearing gear supporting Dave's California hometown team, which got them booed by many fans after they were shown on the jumbotron. The Padres, however, appreciated the support. "Big fans of these fans," the team tweeted. "Hi Dave and Emma!"
Aside from the rare game, Emma and Dave have largely kept their relationship under wraps, attending few public events together.
In March 2022, the two got their fashion on. They were photographed together in Paris, where they attended the Louis Vuitton's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show during Fashion Week. Inside the event, the actress also posed for pictures with Cynthia Erivo and her Crazy, Stupid, Love co-star Julianne Moore.
The previous January, Emma and Dave made a joint virtual appearance in celebration of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her Zombieland co-star Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film, When You Finish Saving the World, of which they serve as co-producers and which also stars Julianne.
Emma and Dave, a Saturday Night Live segment director, reportedly met in 2016 when she hosted the show. They quietly tied the knot in 2020, with the Oscar winner reflecting on motherhood that September, noting to Entertainment Tonight, "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack."
Just a few months later in January 2021, , E! News learned Emma was pregnant with the couple's first child. That March, a source confirmed the actress gave birth to a baby girl.