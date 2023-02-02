John Legend Shares How His and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Luna and Miles Are Adjusting to Baby Esti

Watch : John Legend Shares Kids' Reaction to New Baby

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are officially a family of five.

But when it came to welcoming their latest addition, newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, John admitted that he and his wife had one hesitation: how their kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, would react.

"We weren't sure how they would take it," the Grammy winner exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez on the Feb. 2 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant."

"But as soon as Esti arrived," John continued, "they're just exploding with love and joy, and they're so caring and loving toward her. They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it's really exciting."

Nearly two years after Chrissy experienced a pregnancy loss in October 2020, the couple announced they were pregnant with baby No. 3 in August 2022. They welcomed Esti into the world on Jan. 13.