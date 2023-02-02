John Legend Shares How His and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Luna and Miles Are Adjusting to Baby Esti

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are officially a family of five.
But when it came to welcoming their latest addition, newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, John admitted that he and his wife had one hesitation: how their kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, would react.
"We weren't sure how they would take it," the Grammy winner exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez on the Feb. 2 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant."
"But as soon as Esti arrived," John continued, "they're just exploding with love and joy, and they're so caring and loving toward her. They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it's really exciting."
Nearly two years after Chrissy experienced a pregnancy loss in October 2020, the couple announced they were pregnant with baby No. 3 in August 2022. They welcomed Esti into the world on Jan. 13.
The 44-year-old may have his hands full taking care of a newborn, but John told E! News that he and Chrissy are working hard to make sure Luna and Miles still get just as much attention and care.
"You want to give them enough attention and time and let them know that this new baby isn't going to take all of our love away from them," he explained. "But what we found is that it just added more love to the house."
In addition to a new baby at home, the Oscar winner also has a new baby in the business world, as he recently launched his unisex skincare line Loved01 on Feb. 1. Formulated for people of color, The Voice coach said it was important to make sure the products are easily accessible to buyers.
"Not only are we creating products that are beautiful, that will help you deeply care for yourself, but we wanna make it affordable so you can buy it at your local CVS or Walmart for 10 or 15 dollars," John explained. "And so that's what we created with Loved One and I'm really excited."
Hear more from John on E! News tonight, Feb. 2, at 11 p.m. on E!.
John's unisex skincare line Loved01 (@loved01skin) is available now on Loved01.com and at CVS stores nationwide and CVS.com.