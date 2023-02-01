Tom Brady Teases His Next Career Move Amid Retirement From the NFL

Ready, set, hut? More like lights, camera, action!
Just hours before Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate the premiere of his new movie 80 for Brady.
After dipping his feet into the acting pool with help from co-stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno, Tom couldn't help but express interest in working on more movie projects.
"It's definitely something I'm interested in doing," Tom exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the film's premiere Jan. 31. "If it always turns out like this, how could you turn this down?" (For more from Tom, watch the Feb. 1 episode of E! News.)
80 for Brady tells the story of a group of girlfriends who have a life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet Tom. While the athlete has much more experience throwing touchdowns than acting on camera, he praised his co-stars for being so welcoming and supportive.
"Not only are they amazing actors, they are amazing women and they were so sweet," he said. "They walked me through everything I had to do and they made me feel so comfortable."
"I was so grateful because it is intimidating," Tom added. "You do something so outside of your comfort zone and you got to bring it and they really forced me to do that. It was really fun."
Although Tom may be newly single after finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, the Super Bowl champion said none of the ladies flirted with him on set. Instead, Tom joked that his former teammates may have had their eyes on the talented actresses.
"I think all those guys were trying to flirt with them," he said before naming his co-stars Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. "There were a lot of single guys over there."
All jokes aside, Tom will soon have a bit more free time on his hands. The quarterback, who previously announced his retirement from the NFL in 2022 before returning to the league for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, updated fans on his future.
"I'm retiring, for good," the BRADY designer said in a video posted on social media Feb. 1. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
He went on to thank his family and all the fans for allowing him to live "my absolute dream."
"I wouldn't change a thing," he added. "Love you all."
80 for Brady is in theaters everywhere Friday, Feb. 3. And to hear more from Tom and the cast, watch E! News Feb. 1.