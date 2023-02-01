Tom Brady Teases His Next Career Move Amid Retirement From the NFL

Watch : Tom Brady STAR-STRUCK Meeting the 80 For Brady Cast

Ready, set, hut? More like lights, camera, action!

Just hours before Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate the premiere of his new movie 80 for Brady.

After dipping his feet into the acting pool with help from co-stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno, Tom couldn't help but express interest in working on more movie projects.

"It's definitely something I'm interested in doing," Tom exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the film's premiere Jan. 31. "If it always turns out like this, how could you turn this down?" (For more from Tom, watch the Feb. 1 episode of E! News.)

80 for Brady tells the story of a group of girlfriends who have a life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet Tom. While the athlete has much more experience throwing touchdowns than acting on camera, he praised his co-stars for being so welcoming and supportive.