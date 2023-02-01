TikToker Jasmine Chiswell Reveals Red Hair in Must-See Transformation

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

The Marilyn Monroe of TikTok has entered her Norma Jean era.

Influencer Jasmine Chiswell—who is known for emulating the late legendary actress with her vintage fashion and old-Hollywood glam—kissed her signature platinum blonde locks goodbye. On Jan. 31, the 29-year-old unveiled a bold copper-meets-auburn hair color is reminiscent of Marilyn's tresses from before she became an immortal blonde bombshell.

Jasmin's dramatic transformation wasn't the only beauty change worth noting either. Instead of rocking her go-to pin-up look à la Marilyn, the TikToker gave her hairstyle a modern update by opting for loose, bouncy curls.

"I know no one believes it's real but," Jasmin captioned her video, which has amassed more than four million views. "It is!!!"

Her followers couldn't contain their excitement over her makeover, with one person commenting, "The red is absolutely gorgeous on you."

And while many of Jasmin's fans compared her 'do to the late Seven Year Itch actress' early days, someone noted she looked like a famous redhead from the early aughts.

As one user put it, "You look like young Lindsay Lohan OMGGGG."