Dances With Wolves Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Accused of Sexual Abuse

Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse is in police custody amid allegations of abuse.

Las Vegas police arrested the 46-year-old, also known as Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, and raided his home on Jan. 31, according to police records obtained by the Associated Press. Per a 50-page search warrant obtained by the outlet, he has been accused of sexually assaulting Native American girls over the past two decades.

According to the AP, citing the warrant, police have found at least six alleged victims and discovered sexual allegations against Chasing Horse that date back to the early 2000s across several states including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada. The allegations reportedly cited in the document include Chasing Horse having one of his wives presented to him as a "gift" when she was 15 and having another become his wife at age 16, with the outlet noting the warrant states some of his alleged victims were as young as 13.