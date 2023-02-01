Dances With Wolves Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Accused of Sexual Abuse

Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse is in police custody amid allegations of abuse.
Las Vegas police arrested the 46-year-old, also known as Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, and raided his home on Jan. 31, according to police records obtained by the Associated Press. Per a 50-page search warrant obtained by the outlet, he has been accused of sexually assaulting Native American girls over the past two decades.
According to the AP, citing the warrant, police have found at least six alleged victims and discovered sexual allegations against Chasing Horse that date back to the early 2000s across several states including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada. The allegations reportedly cited in the document include Chasing Horse having one of his wives presented to him as a "gift" when she was 15 and having another become his wife at age 16, with the outlet noting the warrant states some of his alleged victims were as young as 13.
Chasing Horse has also reportedly been accused of recording sexual assaults and having men pay him to have sex with victims.
The AP, citing the warrant, reports that Chasing Horse—who played Smiles a Lot in the 1990 Oscar-winning film—was referred to as a "Medicine Man" or "Holy Person" and allegedly used his position to abuse girls. As the document reportedly reads, "Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions."
According to the Associated Press, Chasing Horse's arrest is in regard to crimes he allegedly committed in Clark County, Nevada that include sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child under 16 and child abuse.
E! News has reached out to authorities for comment but has yet to hear back. E! News was also unable to find a rep for Chasing Horse, and the AP reported that he didn't have a lawyer listed in the documents.