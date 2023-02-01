The Blacklist Is Ending With Season 10—Get Your First Look at the Final Season

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

The Blacklist is hanging its hat up for good.

After 10 years on NBC, the network has decided to part ways with James Spader's Red Reddington and the rest of his criminal enterprise. The series will now end with its 10th and final season, set to premiere Feb. 26.

"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath shared in the Feb. 1 announcement. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."