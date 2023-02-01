The Blacklist Is Ending With Season 10—Get Your First Look at the Final Season

The Blacklist is hanging its hat up for good.
After 10 years on NBC, the network has decided to part ways with James Spader's Red Reddington and the rest of his criminal enterprise. The series will now end with its 10th and final season, set to premiere Feb. 26.
"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath shared in the Feb. 1 announcement. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."
NBC paired the news with a trailer for the upcoming season, which teased former Blacklisters returning for their ultimate revenge. It also included a look back at the show's last decade since its September 2013 debut and even featured Megan Boone's Liz Keen.
"When all this began, I was such a different person. It's quite a story," Red stated in the clip. "When you love someone, you have no control. That's what love is."
Spader will be joined by Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix for season 10, which will also feature the show's landmark 200th episode in March.
"It isn't often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons," Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said of the show, "but The Blacklist proved to [be] a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion."
Get ready for one last ride when The Blacklist premieres Feb. 26 on NBC.
