Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady's NFL Retirement 3 Months After Divorce

Watch : Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen just scored big in the friendly exes zone.

After Tom Brady announced his retirement from football for the second time in an emotional Feb. 1 video on Instagram, his ex-wife shared a supportive message for the NFL legend.

Alongside a prayer emoji, the model commented on his post, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."

The note from Gisele, who shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Tom, came just a few hours after the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he is "retiring for good." He captioned his post, "I love my family / I love my teammates / I love my friends / I love my coaches / I love football / I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you."

The 45-year-old put an emphasis on the finality, a nod to his previous retirement announcement one year ago. However, in March 2022, he changed his mind and returned to the NFL for his 23rd season, his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.