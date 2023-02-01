Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady's NFL Retirement 3 Months After Divorce

Gisele Bündchen just scored big in the friendly exes zone.
After Tom Brady announced his retirement from football for the second time in an emotional Feb. 1 video on Instagram, his ex-wife shared a supportive message for the NFL legend.
Alongside a prayer emoji, the model commented on his post, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."
The note from Gisele, who shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Tom, came just a few hours after the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he is "retiring for good." He captioned his post, "I love my family / I love my teammates / I love my friends / I love my coaches / I love football / I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you."
The 45-year-old put an emphasis on the finality, a nod to his previous retirement announcement one year ago. However, in March 2022, he changed his mind and returned to the NFL for his 23rd season, his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Off the field, Tom was going through major life changes. In October 2022, he and Gisele divorced after 13 years of marriage.
Weeks before, Gisele spoke about Tom's future with the NFL. "Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."
More recently, after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs—marking his second year in a row he wouldn't play in the Super Bowl—the 80 for Brady producer got defensive about his future with the sport.
"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f--king do, I'd have already f--king done it, OK?" he said on the Jan. 23 episode of his podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary. "I'm taking it a day at a time."
Today, he's likely taking in all the support he's received from his fans and fellow athletes.
"I'm getting teary eyed watching this," Serena Williams wrote on his post. "Sad to see you go. Welcome to the retirement world…. Again."
Meanwhile, Derek Jeter added, "Congrats on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch!!" Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose team is heading to the 2023 Super Bowl Feb. 12, weighed in with three goat emojis.
Greatest of All Time," wrote J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement last year. "No question, no debate. It's been an honor and a privilege. PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet."