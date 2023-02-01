Jason and Travis Kelce's Mom Picks a Favorite Ahead of Super Bowl Showdown

Watch : First Look at Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

It runs in the family!

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, Donna Kelce will be in a unique position. That's because she's the first mother to ever have two sons—Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce—competing against one another in the big game. And while Donna is proud of both of her boys, she's not afraid to play favorites.

"Both fanbases are absolutely amazing and give everything they have on gameday," she revealed on Today Feb. 1. "I think that Jason would say that I'm going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis, and I keep trying to tell him, 'No, you've given me grandchildren.' So, we'll leave it at that."

Donna—who sported a custom Chiefs-Eagles Jersey for the appearance—noted that Travis and Jason have both previously won a Super Bowl, but admitted she's aware there could be some tension during the 2023 holiday season once one inevitably picks up his second.

"They've already got the first win under their belts, so this is gonna be just pure joy," she shared. "Obviously, there's gonna be somebody that's gonna go home heartbroken, they're not gonna have bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is gonna be an awesome event and I'm really looking forward to it."