Jason and Travis Kelce's Mom Picks a Favorite Ahead of Super Bowl Showdown

It runs in the family!
When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, Donna Kelce will be in a unique position. That's because she's the first mother to ever have two sons—Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce—competing against one another in the big game. And while Donna is proud of both of her boys, she's not afraid to play favorites.
"Both fanbases are absolutely amazing and give everything they have on gameday," she revealed on Today Feb. 1. "I think that Jason would say that I'm going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis, and I keep trying to tell him, 'No, you've given me grandchildren.' So, we'll leave it at that."
Donna—who sported a custom Chiefs-Eagles Jersey for the appearance—noted that Travis and Jason have both previously won a Super Bowl, but admitted she's aware there could be some tension during the 2023 holiday season once one inevitably picks up his second.
"They've already got the first win under their belts, so this is gonna be just pure joy," she shared. "Obviously, there's gonna be somebody that's gonna go home heartbroken, they're not gonna have bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is gonna be an awesome event and I'm really looking forward to it."
But this rivalry is nothing new for the brothers.
"Everything was a competition," Donna added. "Just typical sibling rivalry. They egged each other on. Travis was always trying to get at his older brother to pay attention to him. There were a lot of fights, that's just the way boys are."
Though she's the first mother to have to root for both sides, the Catching Kelce matriarch predicted that the occurrence could soon become more regular thanks to football's current state of play.
"Well, you knew it was gonna happen eventually to somebody, because there are so many brothers in the NFL right now that are playing at a very high level," Donna explained. "It just happened to be that we were the lucky ones first. I think it's probably gonna be more and more prominent."
You can catch Super Bowl 2023 when it airs Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m. PST on Fox.