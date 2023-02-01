Paul Rudd Reveals the Marvelous Secrets to His Eternal Youth

Watch : Ant-Man 3: Paul Rudd & Peyton Reed on Endgame's After Effects

Paul Rudd isn't clueless when it comes to self-care.

At the age of 53, the Ant-man star has long been a hot topic online as fans marvel over how he doesn't look like he's aged all that much since his 1995 breakout film Clueless. So what's his secret? It turns out the answer is more simple than we thought.

"Sleep," Paul told Men's Health for their March 2023 cover story. "Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio. People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?' The most important part of training is sleep."

Paul explained that while many people tweak their schedule to prioritize heading to the gym, he thinks getting a proper good night's rest is what really does the trick.