YouTuber James Phyrillas Mourns Death of Brother Patrick and Friend Christopher Schaffer Killed in Crash

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

YouTuber James Phyrillas is searching for answers after a devastating tragedy.



The content creator, who alongside his brother Patrick Phyrillas and friend Christopher Schaffer formed the popular Schaffrillas Productions YouTube channel, was involved in a car crash in Pennsylvania on Jan. 29, in which both Patrick, 22, and Christopher, 25, were killed.



According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, both died from blunt force trauma head injuries after their car collided with a tractor trailer.



After being released from the hospital, James, 25, broke his silence on the tragic ordeal.

"Home now after 3 days in the hospital, with my ribs fractured, my lung punctured, my body bruised, my heart broken," he tweeted Jan. 31. "Patrick and Chris were my best friends. Been trying to wrap my head around why I was spared. Where I go from here."

James went on to thank fans for their support and donations towards Chris' GoFundMe page, noting that Patrick will also have a page set up in the near future.