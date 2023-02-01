YouTuber James Phyrillas Mourns Death of Brother Patrick and Friend Christopher Schaffer Killed in Crash

YouTuber James Phyrillas is searching for answers after a devastating tragedy.
The content creator, who alongside his brother Patrick Phyrillas and friend Christopher Schaffer formed the popular Schaffrillas Productions YouTube channel, was involved in a car crash in Pennsylvania on Jan. 29, in which both Patrick, 22, and Christopher, 25, were killed.
According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, both died from blunt force trauma head injuries after their car collided with a tractor trailer.
After being released from the hospital, James, 25, broke his silence on the tragic ordeal.
"Home now after 3 days in the hospital, with my ribs fractured, my lung punctured, my body bruised, my heart broken," he tweeted Jan. 31. "Patrick and Chris were my best friends. Been trying to wrap my head around why I was spared. Where I go from here."
James went on to thank fans for their support and donations towards Chris' GoFundMe page, noting that Patrick will also have a page set up in the near future.
"I could say so many things about both of them," he wrote. "But the thought of doing so, especially in a public forum, makes me weep uncontrollably."
James went on to explain that after he has physically recovered, he'll resume making content again.
"Please understand that I need a sense of normality to occupy my days, lest I sink deeper into despair," he added. "I believe they both would have wanted me to continue my work."
Both Patrick and Chris recorded content prior to their accident, James noted, adding that they will make an appearance on the channel "one last time."
"Those aside, I will take my time brainstorming ways to preserve their legacy, be it charitable endeavors or otherwise," he wrote. "I owe them this much, given how I unjustly was the only one to walk away unscathed."
James concluded his heartbreaking note with a message for their fans: "Thanks again for all your kind words. Please don't judge me to trying to continue my jovially toned videos. I don't know how else to be. I have been torn apart on the inside and I need to cope in my own way. Thank you."