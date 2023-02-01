Pete Davidson Debuts Slam Dunk Shaved Head at New York Knicks Game

Watch : Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Pack on PDA in Hawaii

Live from New York it's Pete Davidson with a new ‘do.

The Saturday Night Live alum was spotted with a shaved head at the New York Knicks' game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 31.

Pete sat courtside next to Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj, and they weren't the only stars in attendance. Michael B. Jordan, Emma Stone, Alexander Skarsgård, Michael J. Fox and The Bachelor's Matt James were also in attendance and watched the Lakers beat the Knicks with a final score of 129 to 123.

Davidson's new haircut isn't the only thing to draw attention. He's also been fueling romance rumors with Chase Sui Wonders.

The comedian and the actress—who both appeared in the 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies—have been spotted showing PDA on several outings over the past few weeks. Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, were seen kissing on a trip to Hawaii last week and were photographed holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood in California earlier in January. TMZ also published photos of the duo at a New York Rangers game in mid-December.