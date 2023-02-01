Ozzy Osbourne Officially Retires From Touring After Major Spinal Injury

Ozzy Osbourne is taking a step back from the stage.
The "Iron Man" musician, 74, is officially retiring from touring after realizing he isn't "physically capable" of the demands that come with the journey.
"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," he said in a statement shared to E! News Feb. 1. "As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine."
He continued, "My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."
Osbourne—who has faced various health struggles over the years including being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, neck issues and most recently undergoing major surgery in June 2022—thanked fans for their understanding as he has to cancel his upcoming tour, which was set to start in May.
"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required," he added. "Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F--KS ME UP, more than you will ever know."
Osbourne concluded his message by sharing his team is currently thinking of other options instead, adding, "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."
"I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support," he shared. "And for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."
The musician's announcement comes seven months after his wife Sharon Osbourne shared he was undergoing "major" surgery that would "determine the rest of his life." Days later, he confirmed he was "recuperating comfortably" at home and two months later, made his return to the stage in England.