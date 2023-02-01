Ozzy Osbourne Officially Retires From Touring After Major Spinal Injury

Watch : Sharon Osbourne's "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is taking a step back from the stage.



The "Iron Man" musician, 74, is officially retiring from touring after realizing he isn't "physically capable" of the demands that come with the journey.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," he said in a statement shared to E! News Feb. 1. "As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine."

He continued, "My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

Osbourne—who has faced various health struggles over the years including being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, neck issues and most recently undergoing major surgery in June 2022—thanked fans for their understanding as he has to cancel his upcoming tour, which was set to start in May.