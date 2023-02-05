These Celeb Couples Are in Perfect Harmony at the 2023 Grammys

And the Grammy for pitch perfect couple goes to…
While the 2023 Grammys are known as a night to celebrate incredible talents in the music industry, it's also proved to be a celebration of romance for celebrity couples who have turned the awards ceremony into a memorable date night.
For the 2023 event, those in that very group included Lizzo and Myke Wright, who stepped out on the Feb. 5 red carpet respectively wearing a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that featured a red cloak adorned with fabric flowers and a sharp tuxedo. Big Brother's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin also showed out to make their red carpet debut as a couple in chic, all-black attires. (See all the 2023 Grammys red carpet arrivals here.)
It's no question that romance is in the air—along with the sheer anticipation of learning who is going to take home a 2023 Grammy award.
This year, the Grammys have welcomed a few new categories to the line-up, including Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Americana Performance. The artists with the highest amount of nominations for the evening include Beyoncé, who has nine, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile, who each have seven. Not only is Beyoncé leading the pack, but her nine nods officially make her tied with husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations of all time (an incredible 88).
As for who will win an award tonight? Only time will tell. But one things for certain: Romance certainly ruled the red carpet.
To see all the couples at the 2023 Grammys, keep scrolling.