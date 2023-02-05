2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

These Celeb Couples Are in Perfect Harmony at the 2023 Grammys

The Grammys 2023 red carpet had no shortage of celebrity romance. See the star-studded collection of couples who were in attendance at the Feb. 5 event.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 05, 2023 11:22 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCouplesCelebritiesGrammysLizzoGRAMMYS_2023
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

And the Grammy for pitch perfect couple goes to…

While the 2023 Grammys are known as a night to celebrate incredible talents in the music industry, it's also proved to be a celebration of romance for celebrity couples who have turned the awards ceremony into a memorable date night.

For the 2023 event, those in that very group included Lizzo and Myke Wright, who stepped out on the Feb. 5 red carpet respectively wearing a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that featured a red cloak adorned with fabric flowers and a sharp tuxedo. Big Brother's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin also showed out to make their red carpet debut as a couple in chic, all-black attires. (See all the 2023 Grammys red carpet arrivals here.)

It's no question that romance is in the air—along with the sheer anticipation of learning who is going to take home a 2023 Grammy award.

photos
See the Winners of the 2023 Grammys

This year, the Grammys have welcomed a few new categories to the line-up, including Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Americana Performance. The artists with the highest amount of nominations for the evening include Beyoncé, who has nine, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile, who each have seven. Not only is Beyoncé leading the pack, but her nine nods officially make her tied with husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations of all time (an incredible 88).

As for who will win an award tonight? Only time will tell. But one things for certain: Romance certainly ruled the red carpet.

To see all the couples at the 2023 Grammys, keep scrolling.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brandi Carlile & Catherine Shepherd
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Derrick & James Derrick
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Myke Wright & Lizzo
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Charlotte Lawrence & Andrew Watt
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shante Tribbett & Tye Tribbet
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Emma Brooks McAllister & Zack Lugo
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Toni Crowder & David Crowder
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Taylor Hale & Joseph Abdin
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Norman Gyamfi & Blair Gyamfi

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

2

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

2

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

4

We Are Never Ever Getting Over These Secrets About Taylor Swift

5

How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards