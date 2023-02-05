These Celeb Couples Are in Perfect Harmony at the 2023 Grammys

Watch : Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

And the Grammy for pitch perfect couple goes to…

While the 2023 Grammys are known as a night to celebrate incredible talents in the music industry, it's also proved to be a celebration of romance for celebrity couples who have turned the awards ceremony into a memorable date night.

For the 2023 event, those in that very group included Lizzo and Myke Wright, who stepped out on the Feb. 5 red carpet respectively wearing a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that featured a red cloak adorned with fabric flowers and a sharp tuxedo. Big Brother's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin also showed out to make their red carpet debut as a couple in chic, all-black attires. (See all the 2023 Grammys red carpet arrivals here.)

It's no question that romance is in the air—along with the sheer anticipation of learning who is going to take home a 2023 Grammy award.