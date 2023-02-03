15 Valentine's Gifts For Your Pets That Are Paws-itively Purrfect

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

From undying devotion and sloppy kisses every time you come home, to endless cuddles that can melt away all troubles and worries from a *ruff* day, what more could you ask for in a pet partner? Our precious fur babies deserve the world and 'more for all they do for us, and this Valentine's Day is the perfect time to shower them with an extra dose of love.

We've rounded up the best V-Day gifts for your pet, from cat scratcher castles to cozy, calming blankets to heart-shaped bowls, beds and collars, oh my! Your fur baby will be *mutts* about you and all these gifts, and if they could speak, they'd say, "I love you, *fur* real."