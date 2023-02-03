15 Valentine's Gifts For Your Pets That Are Paws-itively Purrfect

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
From undying devotion and sloppy kisses every time you come home, to endless cuddles that can melt away all troubles and worries from a *ruff* day, what more could you ask for in a pet partner? Our precious fur babies deserve the world and 'more for all they do for us, and this Valentine's Day is the perfect time to shower them with an extra dose of love.
We've rounded up the best V-Day gifts for your pet, from cat scratcher castles to cozy, calming blankets to heart-shaped bowls, beds and collars, oh my! Your fur baby will be *mutts* about you and all these gifts, and if they could speak, they'd say, "I love you, *fur* real."
Shopmimigreen Loved Velvet Dog Collar
This hand-embroidered collar is the perfect way to show your dog how loved they are, all year long. It's made with contoured buckles that fit the curves of your pupper's neck for ultimate comfort, and it's made of tough nylon webbing that's built to last.
Ticketybootique Valentine Pet Costume
With htis heart-shaped costume, your fur baby will be the new mascot of Valentine's Day. The hat is made with extra lightweight felt for a quick photoshoot, and it's super easy to put on and take off so your pet stays comfortable all through the day.
Goody Box Valentine's Dog Toys & Treats
Give your pupper the ultimate Valentine's Day present with this toys and treats Goody Box. This care package includes everything from yummy treats to adorable V-Day themed toys— in other words, your fur baby is sure to feel all the love this Valentine's Day.
Goody Box Valentine's Cat Toys & Treats
Cats love goody boxes, too (we're pretty sure). This limited-edition, V-Day themed Goody Box comes with seven items, from fun toys to tasty treats, that will give your cat plenty of ways to enjoy the love from everyone.
Top Paw® Valentine's Day Heart Dog Headband
Include your dog in all the Valentine's Day fun with this heart headband.It comes in vibrant red and pretty pink, featurs hearts and comes with an adjustable strap for a comfortable yet snug fit.
Whisker City® Valentine's Day Burrowing Bouquet Cat Toy
Keep your kitty entertained and engaged this Valentine's Day and beyond with this burrowing bouquet cat toy. It comes in the form of a bouquet with hidden toys inside, and it contains catnip to pique your feline friend's interest even more.
Top Paw® Valentine's Day Tulle Dog Dress
Your puppy will be dressed to impress this Valentine's Day with this Tulle dog dress. This adorable dress slips on and off easily while offering a comfortable fit, and it features an oh-so-cute hearts design along with a Tulle skirt.
Whisker City® Valentine's Day XO Kitten & Cat Leash & Harness Combo
Make every walk a fashion runway for your kitty with this leash and harness combo. The set features a fun Valentine's Day XO design that's perfect for your feline friend, and the harness is fully adjustable for a comfortable yet secure fit.
Bond & Co. Heart to Heart Stud Dog Collar
This heart stud dog collar will make your pupper the belle of the ball any time you go out for a walk. Its elegant gilded hardware includes and adjustable and secure buckle closure as well as a D-ring so you can clip on identification tags, leashes and other accessories.
Leaps & Bounds Pink Flower Print Laser Pointer
This pink flower print laser pointer is about to be your cat's new best friend (of course, after you). Designed to keep your cat prancing, pouncing and playing, the pointer is the perfecct valentine for your kitty. Channel their energy in a game of chase through your home to help sharpen reflexes and get them up and moving.
Lcybem Pet Bed For Cats Or Small Dogs
Is there anything cuter than a heart-shaped pet bed (other than your pet itself)? This ultra-soft, plush bed features an anti-slip bottom and is made of washable, high-resilience PP cotton. It's perfect for keeping your beloved fur baby warm and cozy all year long.
Loving Pets Bella Bowl Designer & Expressions Dog Bowl
Show your pup some love every meal time with this heart-patterned dog bowl. The stainless steel interior provides a safe surface for your dog's food, while the removable rubber base prevents skids and spills while eliminating clattering noises. The bowsl are are also full dishwasher-safe.
Lionwei Lionweli Pink Ceramic Raised Cat Bowl
Elevated bowls are helpful for minimizing neck and back strain for cats, and can help prevent vomiting, according to the brand. This darling pink ceramic raised bowl is the perfect way to show your love for your kitty, and it's tilted 25 degrees to protect your cat or dog's cervical spine. Did we also mention that it's shaped like a heart and that it's dishwasher- and microwave-safe?
Furhaven Medium Waterproof Calming Plush Blanket
Keep your pupper or kitty warm and cozy this Valentine's Day with this calming, plush, faux-fur and velvet blanket that's available in over 10 different colors. This super-snuggly blanket is gently on noses and paws, and it also features a waterproof coating to help protect bed and living room furniture. A win-win, if you ask me.
Midlee Pink Castle Cat Scratcher House
This cat scratcher castle is fit for the feline queen that runs your house. It comes with a removeable scratch pad inside the castle and a hanging mouse. It's super easy to assemble, and it measures 20" tall at full height.
Looking for more purrfect V-Day items to shop? Fall in love with these 30 top-selling Lululemon Valentine's Day gifts.