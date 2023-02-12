From Beyoncé to NSYNC: Relive the Best Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Ahead of what's sure to be a show-stopping experience from Rihanna at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, relive the most captivating halftime performances to have ever hit the NFL football field.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 12, 2023 5:00 AMTags
SportsMusicSuper BowlCelebrities
Watch: Super Bowl Halftime Shows Over the Years: Beyonce, Prince & More!

Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show is no game. After all, it requires a lot of hard work to deliver a musical spectacular that rivals the big game's action.

Just look at Lady Gaga, who literally took her 2017 performance to new heights when she kicked off the entire affair dangling from ceiling at Houston's NRG Stadium. Complete with a drone show, pyrotechnics and multiple costume changes, the concert was—to borrow a few words from the Mother Monster—"brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before."

And who can forget Beyoncé's 2016 extravaganza with Coldplay and Bruno Mars? Having spent months training with a dance troupe beforehand, the "Formation" singer's preparation paid off when she delivered a ***flawless show, even effortlessly recovering from a slight slip onstage during a particularly difficult piece of her choreography.

Seeing how the Super Bowl always brings out the best and brightest stars, it's no surprise that the epic collaboration between NSYNC, Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly back in 2001 is still being talked about today. As Lance Bass recently told E! News, "It definitely was one of the best weekends of my life."

photos
Best Super Bowl Ads Ever

"I'm a huge football fan, so just being a Super Bowl alone was so special. But to be able to do the halftime show—and also do the halftime show with my favorite band Aerosmith—was just a magical, magical weekend," the former boybander added. "It was just an epic, epic show."

Now, Rihanna is just a day away from taking the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl in what's sure to be another show-stopper. In true Bad Gal RiRi fashion, the pop star recently joked that she's already "pre gaming" for the big event. 

But before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12, take a look back at past memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2020

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history with their performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, becoming the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance. Lopez even had the chance the share a sweet moment on the stage with her child, Emme, performing together in front of the large crowd.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
2017

Lady Gaga made quite the impression at the 2017 Super Bowl when she dropped in from the sky at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Complete with pyrotechnics and multiple costume changes, the performance featured electric renditions of her hits "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance."

Rob Carr/Getty Images
2015

Katy Perry attracted the largest audience in the history of Super Bowl halftime shows with a powerhouse medley that included "Roar," "Teenage Dream" and "Firework" with appearances from Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2014

Joined by special guests The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruno Mars brought the funk to Super Bowl XLVIII with smash hits like "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Just the Way You Are."

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
2013

Beyoncé's performance featured a medley of songs and amazing dancing, but one unforgettable moment was an epic, albeit brief, Destiny's Child reunion!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2012

Madonna's powerhouse performance (including her hits "Give Me All Your Luvin," "Vogue," "Like a Prayer" and more) was almost upstaged my M.I.A.'s middle finger. Almost. 

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage
2011

The Black Eyed Peas had a tough act to follow after The Who killed it in 2010. But the Grammy-winning group brought down the house during the Super Bowl XLV halftime show with their hits "I Gotta Feeling," "Boom Boom Pow" and "Let's Get It Started."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
2010

The Who's lead singer Roger Daltrey and lead guitarist Pete Townshend added some serious rock n' roll to Super Bowl XLIV.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
2009

Jennifer Hudson belted out the National Anthem like only a Dreamgirl could at Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2007

From "Purple Rain" to "Let's Go Crazy," Prince brought the party to Florida during Super Bowl XLI.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2006

The Rolling Stones were dishing out plenty of satisfaction during the Super Bowl XL halftime show with their classic rock hits "Start Me Up," "Rough Justice" and "I Can't Get No Satisfaction."

Theo Wargo/WireImage
2005

Paul McCartney rocked out during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, playing a medley of songs including "Live and Let Die" and the Beatles hit "Hey Jude."

AP Photo/David Phillip, file
2004

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime performance made headlines around the world.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
2003

Beyoncé is no stranger to the big game. She got her Latin flare on with Carlos Santana during the Super Bowl XXXVII pregame show and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXXVIII the following year.

Donald Miralle/Getty Images
2003

No doubt Super Bowl XXXVII's halftime show was going to be a hit when Gwen Stefani joined Police frontman Sting onstage for a duet of "Message in a Bottle."

REUTERS/Win Mcnamee
2002

Bono and the boys performed three of their hit songs when U2 hit the stage for a special 9/11 tribute performance during Super Bowl XXXVI.

Reuters/Joe Traver
2001

Super Bowl XXXV began in true boy-band fashion with a Backstreet Boys rendition of the national anthem.

JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images
2001

Rock gods met pop superstars midgame at Super Bowl XXXV when Aerosmith was joined by 'N Sync, Britney Spears and Mary J. Blige for a star-studded halftime performance of "Walk This Way."

Brian Bahr/Getty Images
2000

Phil Collins delivered with his performance of "Two Worlds" during Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta.

JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images
2000

Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias helped entertain millions of fans with their performance of "Celebrate The Future Hand in Hand."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The Story of How Dan Benson Went From Disney Star to Adult Entertainer

2

Everything to Know About Kara Robinson's Kidnapping & Harrowing Escape

3

Khloe Kardashian Gathers Most of the Kardashian Kids for a Family Pic

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The Story of How Dan Benson Went From Disney Star to Adult Entertainer

2

Everything to Know About Kara Robinson's Kidnapping & Harrowing Escape

3

Khloe Kardashian Gathers Most of the Kardashian Kids for a Family Pic

4

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

5

Rapper AKA Dead at 35 After Shooting in South Africa