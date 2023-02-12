From Beyoncé to NSYNC: Relive the Best Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Watch : Super Bowl Halftime Shows Over the Years: Beyonce, Prince & More!

Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show is no game. After all, it requires a lot of hard work to deliver a musical spectacular that rivals the big game's action.

Just look at Lady Gaga, who literally took her 2017 performance to new heights when she kicked off the entire affair dangling from ceiling at Houston's NRG Stadium. Complete with a drone show, pyrotechnics and multiple costume changes, the concert was—to borrow a few words from the Mother Monster—"brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before."

And who can forget Beyoncé's 2016 extravaganza with Coldplay and Bruno Mars? Having spent months training with a dance troupe beforehand, the "Formation" singer's preparation paid off when she delivered a ***flawless show, even effortlessly recovering from a slight slip onstage during a particularly difficult piece of her choreography.

Seeing how the Super Bowl always brings out the best and brightest stars, it's no surprise that the epic collaboration between NSYNC, Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly back in 2001 is still being talked about today. As Lance Bass recently told E! News, "It definitely was one of the best weekends of my life."