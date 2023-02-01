Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post

Jessica Biel wished a happy birthday to her one and only, Justin Timberlake, with a look at their oceanic adventures. See Jessica's new photos with her husband, who keeps her "risking it all."

This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship.

On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years. 

In honor of Justin turning 42, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you." 

And just in case he didn't know, Jessica tagged the *NSYNC alum in two photos from one of their boating adventures. In one shot, she has her arms around Justin as she perched on the edge of the vessel.

In the next pic, the couple pose for a selfie while sporting their seaside casual looks. He wore a bucket hat and teal T-shirt, while she had on mirrored sunglasses, a beaded smiley face necklace and a tie-dye top. 

Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's New York Penthouse

When not kicking back on the open waters, Jessica—who shares sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, with the singer—admits she's often "constantly being pulled in a thousand directions" in life, whether that's juggling her work or motherhood

As she recently told talk show host Drew Barrymore, the key to making it all work out is focusing her attention on one thing at a time.

"One of the best pieces of parenting advice I've ever gotten was ‘you cannot do both at the same time,'" the 40-year-old said in November. "When you're wrestling on the floor, you're wrestling on the floor, don't answer the phone, don't look at a work thing, don't text someone, you are wrestling on the floor."

She added that it's "not easy" balancing it all, "trying to be around your kids, and your partners, and friends and still have time for yourself and work," but she's trying to "figure it all out" as best she can. 

Keep reading to see more loved up pics of Jessica, Justin and their boys that are tearin' up our hearts in the best way.

Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoy cake on her 40th birthday.

A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appeared on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

