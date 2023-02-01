Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post

This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship.
On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years.
In honor of Justin turning 42, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you."
And just in case he didn't know, Jessica tagged the *NSYNC alum in two photos from one of their boating adventures. In one shot, she has her arms around Justin as she perched on the edge of the vessel.
In the next pic, the couple pose for a selfie while sporting their seaside casual looks. He wore a bucket hat and teal T-shirt, while she had on mirrored sunglasses, a beaded smiley face necklace and a tie-dye top.
When not kicking back on the open waters, Jessica—who shares sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, with the singer—admits she's often "constantly being pulled in a thousand directions" in life, whether that's juggling her work or motherhood.
As she recently told talk show host Drew Barrymore, the key to making it all work out is focusing her attention on one thing at a time.
"One of the best pieces of parenting advice I've ever gotten was ‘you cannot do both at the same time,'" the 40-year-old said in November. "When you're wrestling on the floor, you're wrestling on the floor, don't answer the phone, don't look at a work thing, don't text someone, you are wrestling on the floor."
She added that it's "not easy" balancing it all, "trying to be around your kids, and your partners, and friends and still have time for yourself and work," but she's trying to "figure it all out" as best she can.
Keep reading to see more loved up pics of Jessica, Justin and their boys that are tearin' up our hearts in the best way.