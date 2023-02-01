Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post

Watch : Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake

This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship.

On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years.

In honor of Justin turning 42, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you."

And just in case he didn't know, Jessica tagged the *NSYNC alum in two photos from one of their boating adventures. In one shot, she has her arms around Justin as she perched on the edge of the vessel.

In the next pic, the couple pose for a selfie while sporting their seaside casual looks. He wore a bucket hat and teal T-shirt, while she had on mirrored sunglasses, a beaded smiley face necklace and a tie-dye top.