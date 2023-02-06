2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners

Harry Styles Has One Big Reminder for Every Music Fan After 2023 Grammys Win

Harry Styles managed to beat out Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, ABBA, Adele, Beyonce, Bad Bunny and Coldplay for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 06, 2023 5:05 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesHarry StylesGrammysEntertainment
Watch: Grammys 2023 Fashion Round-Up: Cardi B, Sam Smith & More

At the end of the night, the 2023 Grammys became Harry's House.

After nearly three and a half hours of unforgettable performances and big wins, there was one question viewers still wanted answers to: Who could win Album of the Year inside the Crypto.com Arena? 

As it turns out, the trophy belonged to Harry Styles. (For a complete list of winners, click here.)

"I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life," he told the crowd. "I listed to everyone in this category when I'm alone and I think on nights light tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."

The Album of the Year category included talented performers like Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Bad Bunny. Even Beyoncé, who made history by breaking the record for most Grammy Awards ever won by a single artist during the 2023 ceremony, was included in the category.

photos
Grammys 2023: Party Pics

Ultimately, The Recording Academy cast their votes and gave the honor to Harry.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"I don't think any of us sit in the studio thinking or making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these," Harry said. "This is really, really kind. I'm so, so grateful. I'm going to pass it over to my collaborators."

Before exiting the stage—and hopefully hitting the best after-party in town—Harry had one final message as his fellow nominees like Beyoncé stood from their seats in support. 

"This doesn't happen to people like me very often," he shared, "and this is so, so nice."

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

See How Taylor Swift Supported Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win

Celebrate music's biggest night with all the must-see red carpet fashion below.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele

In Louis Vuitton 

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

In PatBo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

H.E.R.

In Bach Mai

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jennifer Lopez

In Gucci 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Future

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Machine Gun Kelly

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Queen Latifah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ava Kolker

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo

In Miu Miu 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Yola

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ella Mai

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fran Drescher

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nelly

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Omar Apollo

In Bottega Veneta

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cardi B

In Gaurav Gupta

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harry Styles

In Egonlab x Swarovski

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox

In Zuhair Murad

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Quavo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige

In The Blonds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

In Celine

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Sam in Valentino
Kim in Victor Costa

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Diplo

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anitta

In Atelier Versace

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Trevor Noah

In Gucci

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Foushee

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Lourdes Leon

In Area

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fat Joe

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Steve Lacy

In Saint Laurent

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 6, at 11 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

See How Taylor Swift Supported Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win

4

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Surgery

5

See Chris Brown's Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album