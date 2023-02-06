Harry Styles Has One Big Reminder for Every Music Fan After 2023 Grammys Win

Watch : Grammys 2023 Fashion Round-Up: Cardi B, Sam Smith & More

At the end of the night, the 2023 Grammys became Harry's House.

After nearly three and a half hours of unforgettable performances and big wins, there was one question viewers still wanted answers to: Who could win Album of the Year inside the Crypto.com Arena?

As it turns out, the trophy belonged to Harry Styles. (For a complete list of winners, click here.)

"I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life," he told the crowd. "I listed to everyone in this category when I'm alone and I think on nights light tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."

The Album of the Year category included talented performers like Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Bad Bunny. Even Beyoncé, who made history by breaking the record for most Grammy Awards ever won by a single artist during the 2023 ceremony, was included in the category.