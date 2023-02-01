Kaitlyn Bristowe Recalls Getting Ghosted by Chris Harrison After Bachelorette Hosting Gig

Watch : Bachelorette Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Dishes on Wedding Look

Kaitlyn Bristowe's relationship with Chris Harrison may have wilted.

The reality star shared that when she was offered to host season 17 of the The Bachelorette—Katie Thurston's season—alongside fellow former contestant Tayshia Adams, Chris completely ghosted her as headlines started swirling.

"They offered me the position to come in," Kaitlyn recalled during the Jan. 31 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "And what the Bachelor franchise said was to mentor Katie. I wouldn't be replacing Chris. Then, all these articles starting coming out saying, 'Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Replacing Chris Harrison.'"

So, Kaitlyn reached out to her close pal but didn't hear back.

"I messaged him like 10 times without him responding," Kaitlyn continued. "And that is so not like him to me. And I know it's not about me. I just wanted him to know that I thought he was irreplaceable, and I didn't want to step on toes."