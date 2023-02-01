Watch Nikki Bella Surprise Artem Chigvintsev With a Striptease at His Bachelor Party

Watch : Nikki Bella's Bachelor Party SURPRISE for Artem

Nikki Bella may be a force in the WWE ring, but she's about to face one of her greatest challenges yet.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 2 episode of E!'s four-part special Nikki Bella Says I Do, the Total Bellas alum decides to surprise her soon-to-be husband Artem Chigvintsev with a striptease at their joint bachelor/bachelorette party.

But while Nikki may be confident in her wrestling skills, she's not as confident in the pole dance routine she's performing at the party, admitting as such to her makeup artist Eileen on the way to the venue.

"To get into small underwear and put on a very sexy performance for your man in front of 15 to 20 people that you know personally," Nikki says in a confessional, "you're very vulnerable."

While Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella hypes up Artem and the rest of their friends before heading to the party, Nikki's nerves only get worse when she sees the birdcage she'll be dancing in. As she jokes in a confessional, "I can't even drink tequila, I'm that nervous."