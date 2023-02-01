Watch Nikki Bella Surprise Artem Chigvintsev With a Striptease at His Bachelor Party

Nikki Bella may be a force in the WWE ring, but she's about to face one of her greatest challenges yet.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 2 episode of E!'s four-part special Nikki Bella Says I Do, the Total Bellas alum decides to surprise her soon-to-be husband Artem Chigvintsev with a striptease at their joint bachelor/bachelorette party.
But while Nikki may be confident in her wrestling skills, she's not as confident in the pole dance routine she's performing at the party, admitting as such to her makeup artist Eileen on the way to the venue.
"To get into small underwear and put on a very sexy performance for your man in front of 15 to 20 people that you know personally," Nikki says in a confessional, "you're very vulnerable."
While Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella hypes up Artem and the rest of their friends before heading to the party, Nikki's nerves only get worse when she sees the birdcage she'll be dancing in. As she jokes in a confessional, "I can't even drink tequila, I'm that nervous."
As the guests arrive and the party begins, Artem can't help but notice that his fiancée is nowhere to be found. Little do they know Nikki is trying to keep her cool backstage. "I just can't help but get insecure and think, 'Is Artem gonna like this?'" she questions in a confessional. "Or is he just gonna be like, a pity, 'Oh my god, you're so cute.' He better not even think about using the word cute. That will be it."
Finally, the time has come, as an announcer tells the guests to direct their attention toward center stage. And though Artem admits in a confessional that he has wanted to keep his bachelor party "classy," his face lights up when he sees Nikki descend from the ceiling in the birdcage wearing just lingerie.
And it turns out, Nikki had nothing to fear, as she smiles right back at her man, exuding the confidence she feared she was lacking.
See Nikki show off her moves in the full clip above, and tune in to part two of Nikki Bella Says I Do on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 9 p.m. on E! to catch her whole routine.