Grey’s Anatomy Fans Think Justin Chambers Might Be Returning, All Thanks to a Coffee Cup

Watch : Justin Chambers Leaves "Grey's Anatomy" After 16 Seasons

A familiar face might be scrubbing back into Grey's Anatomy.

Justin Chambers, who played Dr. Alex Karev on the first 16 seasons of the beloved medical drama from 2005 to 2020, has fans' heart rates soaring after seemingly teasing a potential return.

On Jan. 31, Chambers posted a photo of a cup of coffee with a sleeve featuring the images of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

Chambers captioned the pic, "A fresh cup of Greys."

While this wasn't an outright confirmation that he'll be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial any time soon, it didn't prevent Grey's fans from getting themselves into a tizzy.

"Are you trying to make me pass out because if so you're doing a good job so far," one fan commented, with another writing, "I'll take this as a hint that you're coming back to us. Great, thanks!"

While most fans couldn't help but get ahead of themselves, others proceeded with caution, with one commenting, "If you're not coming back delete this. Don't get our hopes up."