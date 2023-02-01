Grey’s Anatomy Fans Think Justin Chambers Might Be Returning, All Thanks to a Coffee Cup

A familiar face might be scrubbing back into Grey's Anatomy.
Justin Chambers, who played Dr. Alex Karev on the first 16 seasons of the beloved medical drama from 2005 to 2020, has fans' heart rates soaring after seemingly teasing a potential return.
On Jan. 31, Chambers posted a photo of a cup of coffee with a sleeve featuring the images of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).
Chambers captioned the pic, "A fresh cup of Greys."
While this wasn't an outright confirmation that he'll be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial any time soon, it didn't prevent Grey's fans from getting themselves into a tizzy.
"Are you trying to make me pass out because if so you're doing a good job so far," one fan commented, with another writing, "I'll take this as a hint that you're coming back to us. Great, thanks!"
While most fans couldn't help but get ahead of themselves, others proceeded with caution, with one commenting, "If you're not coming back delete this. Don't get our hopes up."
Chambers officially announced his exit from the show in January 2020.
"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," he said in a statement to E! News at the time. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."
The actor made his final appearance on the show in March 2020, which found Dr. Karev leaving the hospital to be with wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and their twins Alexis and Eli.
Now, if Chambers is returning to Shonda Rhimes' medical drama, we hope it overlaps with Pompeo's upcoming exit on Feb. 23. Pompeo, who has played the titular doctor for Grey's Anatomy's 19-season run, is stepping down as a full-time cast member when the series returns from its winter hiatus.
In November, Pompeo thanked fans for their love and support, writing, "Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!"
She is expected to return for the season 19 finale, which explains why she also added that she'll "definitely be back to visit."
Grey's Anatomy returns from its winter hiatus Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. on ABC.