How YouTuber MrBeast Helped 1,000 People With Blindness Gain Their Vision

Watch : YouTube Star Dhar Mann's Inspiring Message About Online Community

YouTuber MrBeast is putting his money toward helping others.

The social media star, who is the most-followed person on YouTube, recently shared how he helped 1,000 people with blindness across the world.

"They can't see," MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said in the Jan. 28 video. "But we have all the technology to fix it."

In the video, a surgeon from non-profit organization SEE International states that "half of all the blindness is people who need a 10-minute surgery." The surgery, as MrBeast explains it, is a procedure that targets the eye lens.

"If you're wondering how the surgery allows people to see again, it's because the lens in their eyes is so cloudy, that they can't see through it," he said. "So the surgeon uses a tiny vacuum to suck up the clouded lens and replace it with an artificial one."

Throughout the clip, MrBeast is seen talking to patients whose surgery he sponsored, including one fan, Jeremiah, who told the influencer he's been "been subscribed to you for like 11 years."