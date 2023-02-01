Jinger Duggar Reveals Where She Stands With Sister-in-Law Anna Duggar

Jinger Duggar Vuolo's sisters can always count on her.
As her brother Josh Duggar continues to serve his prison sentence on child pornography charges, the Counting On alum exclusively shared with E! News how she is still "so close" with Jana, Jill, Jessa and Joy-Anna Duggar despite the legal ordeal that rocked their family last year.
"We always had such a tight bond between the sisters and so, I keep in contact with all of them often because it's so easy to just be able to FaceTime even though I'm so far away from them," said Jinger, who now lives in California with husband Jeremy Vuolo and daughters Felicity, 4, and Evangeline, 2. "We still have close relationships."
As for her sister-in-law Anna Duggar, who shares seven children with Josh, Jinger explained: "We're always here for them if they need anything. And I hope that they would know that."
In May 2022, Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. Calling the trial "one of the hardest things to talk about" in her new book Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, Jinger told E! News that she does believe "justice is being served."
"I'm just grateful for the justice system," she said. "My heart just breaks for the victims and their families."
In her book, the 29-year-old also detailed how she walked away from the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial Christian organization founded by Minister Bill Gothard. Though Jinger, who was raised to adhere to its beliefs, said that some of her family members are "still in the system," she hopes they will read the book and see just how she was personally affected by "damaging teaching where someone is saying this is Bible and it's not—it's just one man's opinion."
"I've been able to disentangle—taking out the air out of the teachings—and finding true freedom in Jesus," she added. "It's really been really hard, but it's also been the best thing that I have ever done."
IBLP and Gothard did not respond to E! News' requests for comment on her memoir.
