Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Parents Todd and Julie Have Been Handling Prison Life So Far

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Says Her Life Is "Falling Apart"

Savannah Chrisley has an update to share with fans.

It's only been a few weeks since the Growing Up Chrisley star's parents Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their respective 12 and seven-year-long prison sentences on Jan. 17. And according to Savannah, prison life for the former reality stars hasn't been as bad as expected.

As she shared on the Jan. 31 episode of her Unlocked podcast, "It makes my heart to know that my parents are okay." Todd and Julie were sentenced to multiple years behind bars in November 2022 after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud in June.

When it comes to Todd, Savannah said "he's doing pretty good," and even has a job working at his facility's chapel, which she called "absolutely amazing."

"We talk to him, we email him," she continued. "We get to see him, so for that, I am forever grateful, because there are so many people that don't get to see their loved ones that are in different facilities, that are maybe in maximum-security prisons that don't get visitors, that have to say hello through a piece of glass."