James Gunn Announces Plans For New Superman Movie, Wonder Woman Prequel Series & More

DC Universe Slate REVEALED: Superman, Batman & More

James Gunn is wasting no time in making his mark.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director, who took over as co-CEO of DC Studios in October 2022, has unveiled the studio's extensive content plan for the years to come.

In a Jan. 31 video posted on Twitter, Gunn announced plans for Superman: Legacy, which he calls "the true beginning of the DCU."

"This is being written by me," Gunn revealed. "I'm in the middle of it. I'm having a great time doing it. Superman will be released into theaters July 11, 2025."

Gunn also announced a new upcoming Batman movie called The Brave and the Bold, which he referred to as "the introduction of the DCU's Batman."

While Robert Pattinson will not play Batman in The Brave and the Bold, DC also announced that Pattinson's return as the caped crusader in The Batman Part II will hit theaters Oct. 3, 2025.

On the film side, DC Studios will also roll out The Authority, based on Wildstorm characters who, in time, will "interact with all of our primary DCU characters," Supergirl: World of Tomorrow, which will show a "much more jaded" Supergirl than fans are used to and Swamp Thing, which Gunn describes as "tonally outside of the rest of the DCU."

No release dates for those films have been announced.