Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals Name She and RAC Chose for Their Baby

Ireland Baldwin and RAC have landed on a moniker.
The 27-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC a.k.a. André Allen Anjos, recently revealed the name they chosen for their baby girl—and it just so happens to share to share a theme with Ireland.
"We're naming her Holland," the model shared on the Jan. 31 episode of Girlboss Radio podcast, per People. "I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent."
In addition to that reason, Ireland, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, explained that the name is one she has adored for quite some time.
"I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young," she continued. "I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."
As for what Ireland anticipates raising Holland will be like? She's looking forward to following a different beat than her own childhood.
"What I'm most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have," she said. "I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm. It's cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and badass as possible."
The reveal of Holland's name comes exactly one month after Ireland broke the news that she and RAC, who have been together for over a year, are expecting their first child together. At the time, she shared a photo of a sonogram to their respective Instagram accounts with the caption, "Happy New Year."
Following the exciting news, Ireland's father Alec and his now-wife Hilaria Baldwin shared a sweet video congratulating the couple, with a cameo from their own children Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 23 months and Ilaria, 4 months.
Meanwhile, Ireland's mom took to Instagram Jan. 4 with photos of both Ireland's sonogram for Holland and Kim's sonogram back in 1995, when she was expecting Ireland.
The L.A. Confidential actress shared that she thought Ireland looked like a puppy in her sonogram, and that she feels the same about Holland's image.
"I looked at @irelandirelandireland's newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle! Like mother, like daughter," she said, "and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June."
Since announcing the exciting milestone to fans, Ireland has also candidly kept her followers in the loop about the struggles she has faced on her journey to motherhood.
"I'm sharing my most inner feelings with the hope that someone will read this and feel less alone," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 18. "Pregnancy is hard...It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that."
Ireland noted the hurdles are both physical and mental. She admitted, "My brain and thoughts are going to war every single day."
Despite these challenges, she declared, "None of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom."