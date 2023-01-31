Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals Name She and RAC Chose for Their Baby

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Gets Candid About Pregnancy Struggles

Ireland Baldwin and RAC have landed on a moniker.

The 27-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC a.k.a. André Allen Anjos, recently revealed the name they chosen for their baby girl—and it just so happens to share to share a theme with Ireland.

"We're naming her Holland," the model shared on the Jan. 31 episode of Girlboss Radio podcast, per People. "I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent."

In addition to that reason, Ireland, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, explained that the name is one she has adored for quite some time.

"I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young," she continued. "I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

As for what Ireland anticipates raising Holland will be like? She's looking forward to following a different beat than her own childhood.