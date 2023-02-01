22 Under $100 H&M Finds I Predict Will Sell Out Quick This Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What buzzier feeling than visiting your favorite store's website and seeing all the new arrivals? If you're familiar with that excitement, you'll understand exactly how I felt when I visited H&M's website the other day. There are hundreds of new dresses, tops, shoes, sweaters and jeans that caught my attention, and I predict that things will be selling out like rapid-fire. If you're questioning my ethos here, just know that you'll find the words "shopping," "fashion" and "addict" somewhere on my resume. And, if you needed an extra shopping incentive, just know you can get free shipping sitewide at H&M for only a few more hours.
Keep scrolling for 22 must-have H&M pieces I think will sell out this month— because, gatekeeping? Don't know her.
Straight High Jeans
These loose-fitted jeans are comfortable and so easy to dress up or down. The baggy jean trend is always in style, and this $40 pair ticks all the boxes.
Pleated Tie-Belt Dress
This pleated tie-belt dress is so chic and versatile. Complete the look with a pair of kitten heels or knee-high heeled boots. It's an effortless look that you can decide to tie, or not to tie.
H&M+ Collared Cable-Knit Sweater
This cream collared cable-knit sweater is giving coastal grandmother, and I'm here for it. Pair the look with a pair of light-wash blue jeans and some platform loafers for a sophisticated yet casual look.
Parachute Pants
I can't say no to a pair of parachute pants that look this cool. If you somehow haven't taken part in the trend yet, this is your sign.
Gathered Dress
I'm obsessed with the understated, chic style of this gathered dress. The no-frills look is simply made by its ultra-flattering silhouette and pretty light beige shade.
90s Baggy Low Jeans
These baggy low jeans are the nostalgic nod to the '90s that you definitely need in your wardrobe. Pair the look with oversized sweaters, cropped shirts and just about anything else.
Small Shoulder Bag
This small shoulder bag with a chunky gold metal chain comes in three different colors. You can't go wrong with a classic black bag, or opt for a pop of color with the pink or orange instead.
Straight High Jeans
Lay those boring old skinny jeans to rest and snag these lace-up cream straight-leg jeans before the look sells out— sizes are already going so quick!
Trench Coat
Add an edgy twist to your typical trench coat with this knee-length leather trench. It ties at the waist for a flattering cinched look.
Fitted Ribbed Top
Everyone needs a basic white tee in their closet, and this fitted ribbed top for just $10 does the job.
H&M+ Jacket Dress
This jacket dress is so sophisticated and easy to style. Add pops of color with your accessories or keep the look neutral with some nude or black pumps.
Shacket
This black shacket is the perfect casual outerwear piece that will go with everything. It has dropped shoulders and a relaxed fit, for ultimate comfy vibes.
Tie-Detail Sweater Vest
This pretty-in-pink, tie-detail sweater vest— because it's never too early to think about your spring wardrobe refresh.
H&M+ Hole-Knit Sweater
This hole-knit sweater comes in black and green, both of which would look perfect with a pair of cargo pants or trousers. Layer the sweater over a tank top or bralette. You can't go wrong!
Tie-Detail Mesh Tunic
This tie-detail mesh tunic is so versatile. You can pair it with dresses, wear it over a bralette or strapless top and so on... It's a unique piece that you'll get a lot of wear out of, especially during the spring.
Platform Sandals
These platform sandals are the pop of color you need in your spring shoe rotation. They're the perfect vibrant pair of heels that will take any mundane outfit to next-level heights.
Off-The-Shoulder Rib-Knit Sweater
I just wish this off-the-shoulder rib-knit sweater came in more colors, but the light blue is dreamy enough.
Bag
This black oversized bag can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag. Whether you use it as a book bag for class or an everyday tote, it's the perfect size for all your essentials and then some.
Rhinestone-Strap Satin Camisole Top
I want this rhinestone-strap satin camisole top in all three colors. This look can be paired with jeans, slip skirts and more, whether you're going to an evening party or brunch with the girls.
Lace-Detail Satin Bustier Top
This lace-detail satin bustier top comes in both khaki green and white, and can be worn in so many different ways. I can't decide which color I like best, but for just $15, I think I'll just add both to my cart.
Jacquard-Knit Sweater Vest
Who doesn't love a sweater vest these days? You can snag this super trendy knit sweater vest for just $18, but sizes are already selling out!
Cotton Poplin Shirt Dress
This cotton poplin shirt dress is one of those pieces for your "I have no clue what to wear" days. Any of the three colors will have you looking put together in seconds.