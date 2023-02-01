EADEM's Transformative Skincare Products & Black History Month Initiative Are by and for Women of Color

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

EADEM was born when two beauty-obsessed women of color connected over their desire to increase representation in the industry through a line of skincare products specially made for melanin-rich skin.

"At EADEM we center skin of color for bareskin confidence," co-founder Alice Lin Glover says. "Our mission is to redefine beauty standards and challenge the beauty industry to push beyond tokenism with our Smart Melanin™ Complex: a first-of-its-kind technology, designed for— and tested on— skin of color."

Just as EADEM is a remarkable beauty label with products tailored towards the needs of people of color, it is also a force of community-building.

"A key platform to amplify this mission is our online journal (we actually launched it even before our product line), which spotlights the untold stories that bind us together," Alice continues. You can read EADEM's compilation of essays in their journal, CODE SWITCH. The stories, which explore Black identity, often in connection with beauty, resonated strongly with EADEM's co-founder, Marie Kouadio Amouzame and are nothing short of beautiful.

Whether you're looking for a cleanser that magically unclogs pores or a dark spot serum that reduces hyperpigmentation, EADEM has products for every skincare concern, with melanin-rich skin at the forefront of their formulas. Keep reading to shop some of their revitalizing skincare products from Sephora, all Black History Month long and beyond.