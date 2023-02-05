Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Most DARING Grammys Fashion: J.Lo, Rihanna & More

On Grammy night, your favorite singers are going to dress more than alright.

Less than three months after this year's nominations were announced, the 2023 Grammys are finally here and music's biggest stars are ready for an unforgettable night.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the live telecast will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where stars like Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Luke Combs will take to the stage and perform.

In between show-stopping performances, presenters will announce the lucky winners for major categories like Album of the Year and Best New Artist. For those placing bets, Beyoncé leads the way with nine total nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven apiece. Hours before the main event began, the premiere ceremony began livestreaming on YouTube, where Viola Davis officially became an EGOT winner.

Before the main event begins at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on CBS, the stars have one very important ritual: They get to walk the red carpet and show off their fabulous fashion in sunny Los Angeles.