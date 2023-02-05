Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammys will feature appearances by Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and many more singers live from Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 05, 2023 10:06 PMTags
On Grammy night, your favorite singers are going to dress more than alright.

Less than three months after this year's nominations were announced, the 2023 Grammys are finally here and music's biggest stars are ready for an unforgettable night.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the live telecast will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where stars like Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Luke Combs will take to the stage and perform. 

In between show-stopping performances, presenters will announce the lucky winners for major categories like Album of the Year and Best New Artist. For those placing bets, Beyoncé leads the way with nine total nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven apiece. Hours before the main event began, the premiere ceremony began livestreaming on YouTube, where Viola Davis officially became an EGOT winner.

Before the main event begins at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on CBS, the stars have one very important ritual: They get to walk the red carpet and show off their fabulous fashion in sunny Los Angeles.

From designer gowns and eye-catching bling to colorful tuxedos and must-see watches, the biggest stars aren't disappointing with their looks. 

Keep scrolling to see everyone's head-to-looks in our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the evening.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doja Cat

In Atelier Versace

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Francis Specker/CBS

Hillary Scott

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sebastián Yatra

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Molly Tuttle

Francis Specker/CBS

Amanda Kloots

In Tarik Ediz

Francis Specker/CBS

Norah Jones

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

In Kim Kassas 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Alex Ritchie

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chris Olsen

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Babyface

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Stephanie Economou

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jessy Wilson

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Shaggy

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Charlotte Lawrence

In Saint Laurent

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cory Henry

Stewart Cook/CBS

Edgar Winter

Francis Specker/CBS

Angela Benson

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Cherdericka Nichols

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grace Modi

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Berit Gilma

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Walter Russell lll

Francis Specker/CBS

Anoushka Shankar

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alisha Gaddis

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zanna Roberts Rassi

David Fisher/Shutterstoc

Naz Perez

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Carissa Culiner

