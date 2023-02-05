Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys Look Is Good as Hell

In 2020, the 34-year-old scooped up three awards out of the eight for which she was nominated, including winning Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts" and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome."

During her acceptance speech for her Best Pop Solo Performance win, the Detroit native—who released her first studio album in 2013—reflected on her big breakthrough seven years later.

"This whole week I've been lost in my problems, stressed out, and then in an instant, all of that can go away," she said. "And your priorities really shift."

As the singer noted, "This is the beginning of making music that moves people again—making music that liberates people."

And the rest is (flute-playing) history.

