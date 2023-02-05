Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys Look Is Good as Hell

It's about damn time.
Lizzo has officially arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5 and it's clear from her look that no one is keeping up with her tempo. For the award show, hosted by Trevor Noah, the "Truth Hurts" singer turned heads with her ensemble, which consisted of an orange Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a stunning corset and head-turning floral cape. (See every star here).
The three-time Grammy winner may be walking away with even more trophies this year, seeing as how she has an impressive five nominations, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "About Damn Time," and Album of the Year for her record, Special.
In the former category, Lizzo is up against the likes of GAYLE, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Steve Lacy, Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Bonnie Raitt and DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy.
As for Record of the Year, in addition to facing off against Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Steve Lacy and Harry Styles in that category too, Lizzo is also nominated alongside ABBA, Mary J. Blige, Doja Cat and Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius.
And for Album of the Year? Aside from ABBA, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Adele, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Brandi Carlile, Lizzo is also up against Bad Bunny and Coldplay for the notable award.
In 2020, the 34-year-old scooped up three awards out of the eight for which she was nominated, including winning Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts" and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome."
During her acceptance speech for her Best Pop Solo Performance win, the Detroit native—who released her first studio album in 2013—reflected on her big breakthrough seven years later.
"This whole week I've been lost in my problems, stressed out, and then in an instant, all of that can go away," she said. "And your priorities really shift."
As the singer noted, "This is the beginning of making music that moves people again—making music that liberates people."
And the rest is (flute-playing) history.
