Proof Lisa Marie Presley's Kids Were Always On Her Mind

In honor of what would have been Lisa Marie Presley's 55th birthday, take a look at the sweet moments she shared with her kids Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood,

Watch: Riley Keough Remembers Last Time With Lisa Marie Presley

When it came to parenthood, Lisa Marie Presley never felt all shook up.

Rather, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's only daughter—who died Jan. 12 at age 54—relished in the time spent with her kids: daughter Riley Keough, late son Benjamin Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.  "I just smother them in love," the singer previously told Healthy Living. "They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy."

"We all kind of hold each other up," she continued. "We are all each other's best friends. I'm theirs but I am also their mother. That's kind of that."

Now, moving forward, as her family continues to honor her legacy, they will always cherish the moments they had together.

"I remember the way you would cuddle me," Riley's husband Ben Smith-Petersen read on her behalf at Lisa Marie's public Graceland memorial Jan. 22.. "I remember you singing me and brother lullabies at night and how you'd lay with us until we fell asleep."

"My sisters and brother are a product of your heart," he continued for Riley. "I hope you finally know how loved you were here."

photos
Lisa Marie Presley's Star-Studded Memorial

Indeed, the outpouring of support since her sudden passing shows just how respected Lisa Marie was. 

While Tom Hanks said he was "heartbroken," his Elvis co-star Austin Butler shared he was completely shattered. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," he said in a statement. "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Now, in honor of what would have been her 55th birthday Feb. 1, take a look back at Lisa Marie's life with her kids throughout the years...

Instagram
Pride and Joy

Lisa Marie Presley posed with her daughters—Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood—and son Benjamin Keough in this June 2019 photo. The singer wrote on Instagram, "Mama Lion with cubs."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Three Generations

Lisa Marie was joined by her daughters and mom Priscilla Presley at a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 21, 2022.

Instagram
Source of Strength

Shortly after celebrating her 53rd birthday in February 2021, the singer posted a family photo with her girls alongside the caption: "Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone. Like everyday, I couldn't have made it through without these three by my side."

Twitter
Together Always

In 2013, the musician rang in Easter with her kids and mom.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Family Day

Lisa Marie took Riley and Benjamin to the Hollywood premiere of Lilo and Stitch on June 16, 2002. The trio were accompanied by Lisa Marie's half-brother Navarone Garibaldi, who Priscilla shares with ex Marco Garibaldi.

Twitter
Birthday Wish

The To Whom It May Concern artist was fêted by Finley and Harper on her 51st birthday in 2019. "Grateful to be happy, healthy and alive," Lisa Marie captioned a mother-daughter snap from the celebration. "And grateful for all of you."

Getty Images
Girls' Night Out

Lisa Marie was accompanied by her daughters at Elle's 24th annual Women in Hollywood celebration on October 16, 2017.

Twitter
Snuggly Selfie

"Love of my life," Lisa Marie captioned a selfie with Benjamin on Oct. 14, 2015. "One of the contents of my heart."

Instagram
Fur-ever Friends

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lisa Marie shared that she and her twins were fostering puppies from a local shelter. "Exhausting but so rewarding," she wrote on March 23, 2020. "Be well.

 

Twitter
Quality Time

While celebrating Benjamin's 21st birthday on Oct. 21, 2013, Lisa Marie snapped this mother-daughter selfie. She tweeted, "love it when were all together."

 

Instagram
Tiny Dancers

"Incredible night at the Nutcracker ballet w my fave people in the world," Lisa Marie wrote in a December 2018 Instagram post. "Now it feels like Xmas."

 
Instagram
Bedtime Story

Lisa Marie shared a sweet moment with her twins backstage at a tribute concert for Elvis Presley on Aug. 17, 2012. 

Instagram
Presley Legacy

Lisa Marie and Riley unveiled a new Presley family exhibit at Graceland in August 2018. The "Lights Out" artist wrote on Instagram at the time, "Hope you all enjoy this little insight to my life."

Instagram
Matching Tattoos

The singer got matching tattoos with Benjamin as a Mother's Day gift.

In July 2022, two years after her son's death, Lisa Marie explained the meaning behind design. "It's a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally," she wrote on Instagram. "We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

 

Instagram
A Meal With Mom

Lisa Marie and her kids toasted with tea during a 2019 luncheon at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Twitter
Easter Sunday

The family got together for an Easter Sunday celebration in 2015.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Rock 'n Roll Royalty

Lisa Marie supported Riley's movie The Runaways at a Hollywood premiere party on March 11, 2010.

DAVE M. BENETT/GETTY IMAGES
Movie Night

Lisa Marie and Benjamin enjoyed a night out at the London premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 on November 11, 2010.

Instagram
Glam Squad

In October 2018, Riley snapped a mirror selfie with her family at a backstage green room. Lisa Marie captioned the shot: "glamming it up with my loves for a special event!!!" 

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Rock On

Riley and Lisa Marie walk the red carpet at a launch party for Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock
Celebrating Elvis

Lisa Marie was accompanied by her mom and her two oldest kids at a ceremony commemorating what would've been dad Elvis' 75th birthday in 2010.

Twitter
Making Memories

Lisa Marie and Benjamin were snapped hanging out with DJ Ashba in December 2012, with the matriarch calling it a "fun night."

Twitter
Feeling the Love

"Had such a lovely Birthday this evening with my Family [and] Friends!" Lisa Marie tweeted in February 2018. "Thank You everyone for all the LOVE and Birthday wishes!!"

