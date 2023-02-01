Proof Lisa Marie Presley's Kids Were Always On Her Mind

Watch : Riley Keough Remembers Last Time With Lisa Marie Presley

When it came to parenthood, Lisa Marie Presley never felt all shook up.

Rather, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's only daughter—who died Jan. 12 at age 54—relished in the time spent with her kids: daughter Riley Keough, late son Benjamin Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood. "I just smother them in love," the singer previously told Healthy Living. "They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy."

"We all kind of hold each other up," she continued. "We are all each other's best friends. I'm theirs but I am also their mother. That's kind of that."

Now, moving forward, as her family continues to honor her legacy, they will always cherish the moments they had together.

"I remember the way you would cuddle me," Riley's husband Ben Smith-Petersen read on her behalf at Lisa Marie's public Graceland memorial Jan. 22.. "I remember you singing me and brother lullabies at night and how you'd lay with us until we fell asleep."

"My sisters and brother are a product of your heart," he continued for Riley. "I hope you finally know how loved you were here."