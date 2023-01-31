The King of the Hill Revival Is Finally Happening

Watch : "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" Cast Dishes on Revival

We'll tell you what...

It's been more than 13 years since King of the Hill went off the air, but that's all about to change thanks to a new revival coming to Hulu.

The streamer announced Jan. 31 that co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are returning for the show's 14th season, alongside original voice actors Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom.

"Yeah, man I tell you whot man, that dang Ol' Greg, talking about 'O.G.' and then that Mike Judge—Inspirations, man—the original show, dang ol' classic," new showrunner Saladin Patterson shared in the press release. "Got my kids, man, walking around talking about 'That's my purse! I don't know you!' Feeling blessed, man, I tell you whot 'Feel so Good' is a great song, I don't care what no-dang-body says."

"We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago," Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, added. "This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we're so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group."