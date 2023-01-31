Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Reveals If She Knows the Sex of Her Baby

Motherhood is just on the horizon for Kate Chastain.
The Below Deck alum—who will welcome her first child in April—gushed about her pregnancy during a Jan. 30 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
"I feel so lucky," the Bravo star told host Andy Cohen, "it's been the easiest pregnancy ever."
Kate, who previously confirmed she'll be raising her child solo, admitted she's always wanted to be a mom, adding, "I wasn't sure if it was going to happen for me, so I just feel so lucky."
So does the 40-year-old reality star know if she's having a boy or a girl? She confirmed to Andy. "I do know the sex." Although, she didn't reveal the answer during the chat.
Andy shared he was giving Kate parenting advice during the commercial breaks, adding, "I just think you're going to kill it."
Kate, who announced her pregnancy news in a Dec. 13 Instagram post, recently shed light on her decision to raise her baby without a partner.
"I'm fiercely independent," the Bravo star admitted on the Jan. 24 episode of Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. "I don't really love people's opinions being different than mine, and trying to make me go their way. So I really am so excited that I'll be able to do this exactly how I want to."
After bonding with Brandi Glanville on the Peacock reality competition series The Traitors, Kate revealed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been giving her a bevy of advice.
"She texts me pretty much every day," she shared. "If I could read off the texts that I get from Brandi, I mean, they would go viral. She is the funniest human I've ever met. She's also so intelligent and so kind."
