Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Reveals If She Knows the Sex of Her Baby

Watch : Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!

Motherhood is just on the horizon for Kate Chastain.

The Below Deck alum—who will welcome her first child in April—gushed about her pregnancy during a Jan. 30 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"I feel so lucky," the Bravo star told host Andy Cohen, "it's been the easiest pregnancy ever."

Kate, who previously confirmed she'll be raising her child solo, admitted she's always wanted to be a mom, adding, "I wasn't sure if it was going to happen for me, so I just feel so lucky."

So does the 40-year-old reality star know if she's having a boy or a girl? She confirmed to Andy. "I do know the sex." Although, she didn't reveal the answer during the chat.

Andy shared he was giving Kate parenting advice during the commercial breaks, adding, "I just think you're going to kill it."

Kate, who announced her pregnancy news in a Dec. 13 Instagram post, recently shed light on her decision to raise her baby without a partner.