Brandon Lee Reveals What Mom Pamela Anderson Is Really Like in Sweet Interview

Watch : Pamela Anderson on Looking Back at Her Past in Netflix Documentary

Get ready to meet the real Pamela Anderson.

Fans will get an inside look into the Baywatch star's life in her new Netflix documentary Pamela: a love story. And there's no one better to help tell her story than her son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the new film.

"I would say she is a protector, a voice for people and things that don't have a voice," Brandon exclusively shared on the Jan. 31 episode of E! News. "She is an incredibly talented and intelligent woman."

Speaking to E! News with Pamela on the film's Jan. 30 premiere red carpet, Brandon went on to state that everything his mom does is "cool," adding, "I think people don't really have that kind of feeling anymore, and I think that's something special. There's really nothing she can't do, so I think that, to me, she's just a superstar."

And although the doc covers some of Pamela's most difficult moments—namely her and ex-husband Tommy Lee's infamous leaked sex tape—it also highlights her accomplishments, from her recent Broadway debut in Chicago to her surprisingly relatable hobbies, which she shared with E! News.