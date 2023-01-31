Brandon Lee Reveals What Mom Pamela Anderson Is Really Like in Sweet Interview

Get ready to meet the real Pamela Anderson.
Fans will get an inside look into the Baywatch star's life in her new Netflix documentary Pamela: a love story. And there's no one better to help tell her story than her son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the new film.
"I would say she is a protector, a voice for people and things that don't have a voice," Brandon exclusively shared on the Jan. 31 episode of E! News. "She is an incredibly talented and intelligent woman."
Speaking to E! News with Pamela on the film's Jan. 30 premiere red carpet, Brandon went on to state that everything his mom does is "cool," adding, "I think people don't really have that kind of feeling anymore, and I think that's something special. There's really nothing she can't do, so I think that, to me, she's just a superstar."
And although the doc covers some of Pamela's most difficult moments—namely her and ex-husband Tommy Lee's infamous leaked sex tape—it also highlights her accomplishments, from her recent Broadway debut in Chicago to her surprisingly relatable hobbies, which she shared with E! News.
"Right now, I'm really into my vegetable garden, making jam," Pamela explained. "I'm really good at making pickles, mustard, pierogies, vegan cooking. I'm always creating and doing stuff, and I just have fallen in love with my garden lately, too. It's a miracle. It's amazing. I planted everything and everything has grown just wild, so I'm really in love with all that. Just trying to make a beautiful home."
Watching the doc with her son Dylan Jagger Lee—whom she also shares with the Mötley Crüe drummer—for the first time was an exciting experience for the 55-year-old, as she said it "triggered a lot of really happy memories."
"When I watched it, I went, 'That's who I am,' because sometimes you forget," she stated. "We get sidetracked, we get distracted and we get off-course, and that's why it's really important to kind of have that check-in with yourself. But for me, I was just like, 'Yeah, I have a lot of fun. I'm happy.'"
As for whether Tommy has seen the doc for himself? "I don't know, actually," Brandon said. "I have no idea."
Pamela: a love story is streaming now on Netflix.