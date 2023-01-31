Stephen Colletti Says The Hills: New Beginnings Producers Wanted Him to Date Audrina Patridge

Watch : Audrina Patridge's MAJOR Makeup Hacks & Favorite Hills Co-Star

Stephen Colletti didn't exactly run for the hills.

After leaving a lasting impression during the first two seasons of MTV's Laguna Beach, Stephen would often have meetings with producers about doing other shows. According to the One Tree Hill alum, he was once approached about joining The Hills: New Beginnings.

"I had a conversation about four years ago," he told co-host Kristin Cavallari on the Jan. 30 episode of their Dear Media Back to the Beach podcast. "In the conversations with the producers, I'm like, ‘Guys, do you really think that I could be on this show? The only connection was you or Lauren [Conrad].'"

In other words, Stephen didn't exactly hang out with the core group of reality stars, including Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Brody Jenner, who made The Hills a hit.

But, Stephen said there was one storyline in particular the producers had to integrate him into the cast.