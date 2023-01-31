Sarah Jessica Parker's Candid Message About Aging Will Influence Your Beauty Perspective

When it comes to getting older, Sarah Jessica Parker isn't losing beauty sleep over it.
The Sex and the City actress recently shared insight into her attitude toward aging and why she rather embrace the skin she's in versus fighting it.
"I don't really think about my age, I don't see it as something to worry about," she told Vogue Paris in an interview published Jan. 30. "Well, I don't know if it's denial or that I just don't want to face reality (laughs)! I don't see the point of trying to suspend time."
While the And Just Like That star clarified that she occasionally cares about her appearance, she explained that it's more about feeling her best from the inside out.
"I do want to look presentable when it's appropriate," she said. "But in any case, I really can't do much about what people think of my appearance. How do I feel when I wear a dress? That's what matters. I dress in a way that makes me feel good and I hope that it's also interesting for people."
Luckily for Sarah, she doesn't feel any pressure to look a certain way. However, she admitted that some of her style choices have been known to raise eyebrows.
"At times I have the impression that others may be more concerned about my appearance, which is rather strange," the 57-year-old shared. "Like the fact that I have wrinkles or white hair... One day I was sitting next to a very close friend, a woman younger than me. I wasn't wearing any make-up, my hair was pulled back in a bun, with some grey hair, and it caused quite a fuss."
But instead of feeding into the noise, Sarah posed an important question.
"I think there are more interesting things to do with my time, don't you?" she added. "I just really can't be the person that others expect me to be."
And if the actress' outlook on aging wasn't inspiring enough, she also opened up about the lessons she's learned as she's gotten older.
"I can't say I feel better in my body, I used to be able to spend two hours on a set, and my knees and feet wouldn't hurt," Sarah stated. "But in my head, I absolutely feel 100% better."
She continued her words of wisdom, "With time, you accumulate all this experience, knowledge, and information, you make mistakes, and you learn. The more you learn, the better you know how to react and deal with challenges, problems, or disappointments."