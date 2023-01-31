Sarah Jessica Parker's Candid Message About Aging Will Influence Your Beauty Perspective

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Carrie's ICONIC Wedding Dress AGAIN

When it comes to getting older, Sarah Jessica Parker isn't losing beauty sleep over it.

The Sex and the City actress recently shared insight into her attitude toward aging and why she rather embrace the skin she's in versus fighting it.

"I don't really think about my age, I don't see it as something to worry about," she told Vogue Paris in an interview published Jan. 30. "Well, I don't know if it's denial or that I just don't want to face reality (laughs)! I don't see the point of trying to suspend time."

While the And Just Like That star clarified that she occasionally cares about her appearance, she explained that it's more about feeling her best from the inside out.

"I do want to look presentable when it's appropriate," she said. "But in any case, I really can't do much about what people think of my appearance. How do I feel when I wear a dress? That's what matters. I dress in a way that makes me feel good and I hope that it's also interesting for people."