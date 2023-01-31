18 Fashion-Forward Finds From Target Our Shopping Editors Would Buy With $50

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Few things beat the feeling of strolling through the aisles of Target with your favorite Starbucks drink in hand. But, if you want to shop Target's unbeatable deals from the comfort of your home instead, we support that. No matter where you're shopping from, Target has some of the trendiest items that are priced so affordably.
From '90s inspired dresses and the cutest set of claw hair clips to retro home decor and minimalistic vases, Target is the place to shop, both when you know exactly what you're looking for or just want to browse. With so much to choose from, we've rounded up some of our favorite fashion-forward Target finds, including some online-exclusive items that you definitely don't want to miss out on!
Keep reading to check out all the under $50 fashion and home decor our shopping team would buy in a heartbeat.
Clothes & Accessories
Women's Bell Long Sleeve Satin Fly Away Top - Wild Fable™
This long sleeve satin fly away top will have you serving major looks. It comes in black, magenta and lilac, all of which would look great with a pair of light wash slouchy jeans or leather pants, depending on what vibe you're feeling.
Claw Hair Clip Set 3pc - A New Day™
A claw hair clip is a must-have. It's the functional and cute accessory that'll get you through your laziest hair days. You can snag this three piece claw hair clip set from Target for just $10.
Women's Sleeveless Handkerchief Hem Fit & Flare Dress - Wild Fable™
We're loving this fit and flare dress with a handkerchief hem. The asymmetrical dress comes in black, light pink, bright orange and blue, and feels like a nostalgic nod to the '90s.
Women's Basil Mule Heels - A New Day™
Looking for a metallic touch to add to your wardrobe? You need to snag these gold mule heels while they're in stock, and on sale for just $26.
Women's Plus Size Sleeveless Satin Dress - Ava & Viv™
This sleeveless satin dress comes in this dreamy pink shade that is perfect for any of your Valentine's Day plans. It has a super flattering cowl neck and an elastic cinched back.
Rhinestone Mesh Shoulder Bag - Wild Fable™
We seriously cannot decide which color we love most, but what we do know is that we're obsessed with this trendy rhinestone mesh shoulder bag. It's the perfect accessory for a night out, and for only $20, you need to add it to your cart!
Women's Low-Rise Flare Chino Pants - Wild Fable™
These low-rise flare pants are so trendy and wearable with sweaters, bodysuits, cropped t-shirts and more. They're stretchy and comfortable, too!
Women's Satin Skirt - Ava & Viv™
Whether you're going to the office or a brunch with the besties, this satin skirt is the versatile and chic piece you need to add to your closet. You can wear it with flats or heels and top the look off with a knit sweater or bodysuit.
Women's Ruffle Duster Jacket - Wild Fable™
If you didn't think you needed a duster jacket in your wardrobe, think again. The versatile look can be worn with jeans and a bodysuit, or thrown over a slip dress. We love this sheer ruffle one for just $25.
Women's Oversized Quilted Jacket - Universal Thread™ Green
This oversized quilted green jacket is the perfect outerwear piece to get you through the rest of winter. It can be layered over sweaters for some extra warmth that is both comfortable and stylish.
Women's Sleeveless Chiffon Dress - Wild Fable™
This sleeveless chiffon dress is flowy and beautiful, making it the perfect addition to your wardrobe ahead of spring! It comes in three pretty colors that can be dressed up with heels or flats.
Home Decor
Sculpted Glass Vanity Tray Clear - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
This clear vanity tray is perfect for organizing your jewelry, perfumes, skincare products and more in a minimal and chic way.
Brass Vanity Flip Mirror with Tray - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
This brass vanity flip mirror is the perfect add-on to your vanity. It has a tray so that you can store all your go-to beauty products, and it has two sided magnification so you can achieve the best glam ever without taking up too much space.
Accented Metal Task Lamp Brass (Includes LED Light Bulb) - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
This chic accented metal lamp looks way more expensive than it actually is! The sleek lamp is the perfect addition to your desk setup, and it comes in both black and brass for $45.
Windowpane Knit Throw Blanket with Tassels - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee
This throw blanket is minimal and cozy, and it'll add a nice, warm touch to any space. The knit blanket has decorative tassels, and it comes in three neutral colors.
Metal Wire Basket - Project 62™
This metal wire basket is a fashion-forward decorative piece that is great for storing blankets, towels, magazines, books and more. It comes in gold and black for any aesthetic you're trying to achieve.
Ribbed Clear Glass Bud Vase - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
These ribbed clear glass bud vases are cute and understated decorative pieces that you can mix and match as you please. Place some flowers in them to add a fresh pop of color to any space.
Being Frenshe Coconut & Soy Wax Reset Candle with Essential Oils - Cashmere Vanilla - 7oz
Target has so many amazing scented candles that also happen to come in sleek and cute jars that can be repurposed and reused, like this Being Frenshe coconut and soy wax candle with essential oils.