SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer

'90s girl groups Xscape and SWV reunite for an epic performance in Bravo's upcoming limited series The Queens of R&B, but not without some drama. Watch the first look.

By Brett Malec Jan 31, 2023 7:01 PMTags
TVMusicReality TVBravoKandi BurrussNBCU
Watch: Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!

Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages.

On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.

But as the first look reveals, the seven stars will make just as much drama as music as they prepare to take the stage together. For starters, the questions of which group will be the main headliner causes tension between Coko and Kandi, as Coko tells The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, "I sold 30 million records, bitch!"

The seven singers also must juggle family obligations with their career resurgence. Meanwhile, one group member shocks the others by announcing she has her own record deal meeting amid the concert prep.

photos
Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 OMG Moments

"The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups," reads Bravo's announcement, "such as the bombshell revelation of the Scott sisters' dark secret, which threatens to tear their family apart and drive a wedge between Xscape. From wars about set design and setlists, to epic battles over which group should headline, these women don't hold back."

Trending Stories

1

All the Bombshells From Jinger Duggar's Becoming Free Indeed

2

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

3
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Gives Rare Look Into Her New Marriage

Check out the trailer above for a VIP ticket to all the excitement to come.

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premieres Sunday, March 5, at 9:30 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

All the Bombshells From Jinger Duggar's Becoming Free Indeed

2

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

3
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Gives Rare Look Into Her New Marriage

4
Exclusive

Watch Love is Blind’s SK Propose to Raven All Over Again

5

Cry a River Over Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's Sweet Family Album