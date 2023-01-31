SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer

Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages.
On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.
But as the first look reveals, the seven stars will make just as much drama as music as they prepare to take the stage together. For starters, the questions of which group will be the main headliner causes tension between Coko and Kandi, as Coko tells The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, "I sold 30 million records, bitch!"
The seven singers also must juggle family obligations with their career resurgence. Meanwhile, one group member shocks the others by announcing she has her own record deal meeting amid the concert prep.
"The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups," reads Bravo's announcement, "such as the bombshell revelation of the Scott sisters' dark secret, which threatens to tear their family apart and drive a wedge between Xscape. From wars about set design and setlists, to epic battles over which group should headline, these women don't hold back."
Check out the trailer above for a VIP ticket to all the excitement to come.
SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premieres Sunday, March 5, at 9:30 p.m. on Bravo.
