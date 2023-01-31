Matt Lauer Steps Out for Rare Public Date Night With Girlfriend Shamin Abas

Former Today show co-anchor Matt Lauer, who's remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed holding hands with girlfriend Shamin Abas in New York City.

Matt Lauer's private life just became a little more public.

Over the weekend, the former Today show co-anchor stepped out with his girlfriend Shamin Abas for a rare date night.

The duo was spotted holding hands as they went shopping on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side of New York City.

Matt, 65, was dressed casually in jeans, a gray hoodie, black jacket and a beanie while Shamin, 53, wore a midi skirt, patterned top, jacket and heels. 

Several months after Matt's divorce from Annette Roque was finalized in September 2019, the journalist began seeing Shamin, a PR executive. Since then, the pair has tried to stay out of the spotlight as they grow their romantic relationship.

"Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other," a source told People Jan. 30. "They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business when they started dating, and the romance has grown over the years."

As for what makes them click as a couple, a separate source told the publication they have similar priorities.

"They try and stay out of the spotlight, but are happy together and not interested in a high-profile life," the source said. "They are off the radar and low-key. They are enjoying their lives."

Matt was previously married to Annette for 20 years and share three children including Jack, 21, Romy, 19 and Thijs, 16.

They split in late 2017, shortly after Matt was fired from NBC over sexual harassment allegations. At the time, he apologized "to the people I have hurt."

He also said that some of the accusations made against him were "untrue or mischaracterized" but that "there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

(E! and Today are part of the NBCUniversal family)

