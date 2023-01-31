Matt Lauer Steps Out for Rare Public Date Night With Girlfriend Shamin Abas

Watch : Matt Lauer Congratulates Hoda Kotb on New "Today" Gig

Matt Lauer's private life just became a little more public.

Over the weekend, the former Today show co-anchor stepped out with his girlfriend Shamin Abas for a rare date night.

The duo was spotted holding hands as they went shopping on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side of New York City.

Matt, 65, was dressed casually in jeans, a gray hoodie, black jacket and a beanie while Shamin, 53, wore a midi skirt, patterned top, jacket and heels.

Several months after Matt's divorce from Annette Roque was finalized in September 2019, the journalist began seeing Shamin, a PR executive. Since then, the pair has tried to stay out of the spotlight as they grow their romantic relationship.

"Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other," a source told People Jan. 30. "They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business when they started dating, and the romance has grown over the years."