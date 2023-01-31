Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals the Baby Names She and Boyfriend Darius Jackson Have Ruled Out

Watch : See Keke Palmer's Baby Bump in Chic Maternity Pics With Boyfriend

These baby names are a firm nope for Keke Palmer.

The Nope star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson recently revealed that the couple have picked a name for their son. But while they aren't going public with the moniker just yet, she shared that they've opted towards a more traditional name.

"Me and Darius, we have a couple of little, like, aesthetic ideas, but most importantly, we just want him to look like a regular kid, like we are so anti-anything of aesthetic baby," Keke explained during the Jan. 31 episode of her Baby, this is Keke Palmer podcast. "Also including the name. We're not saying the name, but the name for us—it gives American. It gives Black American storyline."

And when it comes to names the parents-to-be won't be entertaining?

"We're not going for anything too unique," the 29-year-old continued. "It's not about to be Stone and Sand. It's just like a nice natural [name]. I love that. No aesthetic baby."