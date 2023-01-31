Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals the Baby Names She and Boyfriend Darius Jackson Have Ruled Out

These baby names are a firm nope for Keke Palmer.
The Nope star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson recently revealed that the couple have picked a name for their son. But while they aren't going public with the moniker just yet, she shared that they've opted towards a more traditional name.
"Me and Darius, we have a couple of little, like, aesthetic ideas, but most importantly, we just want him to look like a regular kid, like we are so anti-anything of aesthetic baby," Keke explained during the Jan. 31 episode of her Baby, this is Keke Palmer podcast. "Also including the name. We're not saying the name, but the name for us—it gives American. It gives Black American storyline."
And when it comes to names the parents-to-be won't be entertaining?
"We're not going for anything too unique," the 29-year-old continued. "It's not about to be Stone and Sand. It's just like a nice natural [name]. I love that. No aesthetic baby."
Keke, who announced her pregnancy while making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in December, has brought fans along from the ride during her journey. In fact, she recently showed off her bump during a maternity shoot with Darius to capture this special time in their life.
"A long time ago, in a land not so far…" she captioned a carousel of pictures of herself cradling her stomach—including one of the fitness instructor kissing his girlfriend's head—on Instagram Jan. 29. "The King and Queen got together to play. The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there's a prince, who's soon to arrive!'"
The sweet snaps were just the latest in her glowing maternity looks, after she shared shots from an ethereal shoot that looked straight out of a renaissance painting.
However, while the couple has settled on a name, their son's zodiac sign is still up in the air.
"My baby is either going to be a Pisces or Aries," the True Jackson VP star recently shared on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Pisces are known to be very deep. They're emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy."