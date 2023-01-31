Here's the Truth About Rumors That Bravo's RHONY Legacy Series Was Canceled

Don't say goodbye to Bravo's OG Big Apple cast just yet.
After Page Six reported on Jan. 30 that the network's upcoming The Real Housewives of New York City Legacy series got the axe, a source confirmed to E! News on Jan. 31 that the rebranded RHONY series has not been canceled, but rather has been put on pause.
Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen also refuted the report—which stated that plans for the series fell through after contract negotiations for stars such as Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan had been stalled—on social media. As he Tweeted Jan. 30, "Don't believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy."
Bravo announced in March 2022 that the longtime reality series would not only receive a brand-new cast for season 14 but also a separate spinoff, RHONY Legacy, that would feature some of the show's most beloved stars.
"You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY," Andy told Variety at the time. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."
And while Bravo did not reveal whether any of the show's season 13 stars—including Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams—would return for Legacy, Luann seemingly confirmed her participation on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News, in addition to revealing that Ramona would not be returning.
"I think people will miss her for her character because she's such a big character," Luann stated. "She's a lot of fun and I think she makes great television, so I think fans will miss her. I know I'll miss her, and hopefully, maybe, she makes an appearance."
Bravo announced RHONY's all-new season 14 cast in October 2022 at BravoCon. Stars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will all make their Housewives debut when the series returns later this year.
Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of New York streaming now on Peacock.
