Here's the Truth About Rumors That Bravo's RHONY Legacy Series Was Canceled

Don't say goodbye to Bravo's OG Big Apple cast just yet.

After Page Six reported on Jan. 30 that the network's upcoming The Real Housewives of New York City Legacy series got the axe, a source confirmed to E! News on Jan. 31 that the rebranded RHONY series has not been canceled, but rather has been put on pause.

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen also refuted the report—which stated that plans for the series fell through after contract negotiations for stars such as Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan had been stalled—on social media. As he Tweeted Jan. 30, "Don't believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy."

Bravo announced in March 2022 that the longtime reality series would not only receive a brand-new cast for season 14 but also a separate spinoff, RHONY Legacy, that would feature some of the show's most beloved stars.

"You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY," Andy told Variety at the time. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."